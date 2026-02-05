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Pawanraje Nimbalkar murder case: Son Om Raje to move High Court after all accused acquitted

Om Raje said the verdict has left key questions unanswered about who actually committed the crime. Speaking to reporters in Pune, Om Raje said the case exposed serious shortcomings in the initial investigation and noted that the matter was transferred to the CBI only after a delay.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jun 21, 2026, 12:24 AM IST

Pawanraje Nimbalkar murder case: Son Om Raje to move High Court after all accused acquitted
Om Raje Nimbalkar (Photo: ANI).
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Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Om Raje Nimbalkar has reacted strongly after a court acquitted all accused in the 2006 double murder case of his father -- former Congress leader Pawanraje Nimbalkar -- and his driver Samad Kazi. Om Raje said the verdict has left key questions unanswered about who actually committed the crime. Speaking to reporters in Pune, Om Raje said the case exposed serious shortcomings in the initial investigation and noted that the matter was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) only after a delay.

Om Raje said: "It has now become clear that there were flaws in the investigation conducted by the state police. We had demanded that the investigation be handed over to the CBI; nearly three years had passed before the case was transferred to them. The CBI conducted a thorough investigation into this matter." Nimbalkar stated that his family would move the High Court after reviewing the detailed verdict. "We will approach the High Court after reading the full text of the verdict. If all the accused are being acquitted, then the question of who actually killed Pawanraje Nimbalkar still confronts my family. The verdict on the murder case has been delivered, yet it does not clarify who committed the murder," he said.

The reaction came after a special CBI court acquitted all nine accused in the 2006 double murder case, citing a lack of evidence. The case pertains to the killing of Pawanraje Nimbalkar and Samad Kazi in June 2006 in the Kalamboli area of Navi Mumbai. Among those acquitted was former NCP leader Padamsinh Patil. A total of nine accused had been arrested and chargesheeted in the case, which was later taken over by the CBI and remained under trial for several years.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the state government will challenge the acquittal. He stated that he and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had spoken to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who directed the CBI to file an appeal in the High Court. "This is a very unfortunate incident; it is a very tragic event because Pawanraje Nimbalkar ji and two others were murdered in broad daylight. This was a very serious and grave matter. The family and many others believed that the accused would be punished. However, unfortunately, the CBI court has acquitted them," he said.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

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