INDIA

Pawan Khera slams BJP over Kapil Sibal-Epstein Files link claims, demands Hardeep Puri's resignation

Khera contrasted Sibal's mention in the document with allegations he referenced concerning Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, claiming that attempts were being made to "manufacture a narrative" to deflect attention from questions directed at BJP figures.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Feb 18, 2026, 11:25 AM IST

Pawan Khera slams BJP over Kapil Sibal-Epstein Files link claims, demands Hardeep Puri's resignation
Former Union Minister Kapil Sibal is not named in the so-called Jeffrey Epstein files, claims Congress leader Pawan Khera, while accusing members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of spreading misinformation. In a post on X, Khera alleged that BJP leaders, including party spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla and Pradip Bhandari, were attempting to "peddle the claim" that Sibal appeared in documents linked to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Khera said the claim collapses when the full context of the cited document is read. 

Pawan Khera dismisses Kapil Sibal's link to Jeffrey Epstein

A 59-page document, which was originally sent by Margaux Rogers to Epstein's Personal Assistant, Lesley Groff, on September 10, 2010, was forwarded to Epstein the same day. The document is titled "CALENDAR OF MAJOR EVENTS, OPENINGS, AND FUNDRAISERS," and compiles a list of public events in New York that Epstein may have tracked. Arguing the claim, Khera said that the list included a range of events such as conferences, fashion shows, and public gatherings, and was not a record of meetings or personal interactions with Epstein. Sibal's name, he said, appears on page 55 in connection with an event organised by the Institute of International Education. At the time, Sibal was serving as India's Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister and was awarded the Stephen P Duggan Award for Mutual Understanding for his support of global collaboration in education. This was an award function "completely unrelated to Jeffery Epstein," Khera stated, adding that Sibal was neither a guest of Epstein nor mentioned in any meeting logs or correspondence with him.

Further, Khera contrasted Sibal's mention in the document with allegations he referenced concerning Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, claiming that attempts were being made to "manufacture a narrative" to deflect attention from questions directed at BJP figures. He accused BJP spokespersons of selectively sharing screenshots without reading the full document and of attempting to drag opposition leaders into controversy by highlighting names out of context."Unfortunately for them, this story collapses the moment the full document is opened," Khera wrote.

BJP claims Kapil Sibal's link to Jeffrey Epstein

This follows claims made by BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari on X, who stated, "In 2010, an award reportedly funded by Jeffrey Epstein was received by senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal, a figure long seen as close to the Gandhi family." He also alleged that Sam Pitroda, Congress's overseas department head, was "associated with the same circles."Bhandari shared a document on X that reportedly included Sibal's name among awardees at the 2010 International Awards Gala held in New York, alongside other dignitaries, including Pitroda.He added, "Soon after that period, several policy shifts were witnessed during the then Congress-led government."Raising questions about possible influence, Bhandari asked, "Were these coincidences, or did external influence of Epstein attempt to shape decisions of Congress govt. Rahul Gandhi should answer!" He also wrote, "Epstein -- Congress Government's Valentine!"Sibal, who quit the Congress in 2022, is currently serving as an Independent member of the Rajya Sabha.Shehzad Poonawalla, another BJP spokesperson, also targeted the Congress over the matter. He asked on X, "What kind of Congress' 'mohabbat ki dukan' was going on with Epstein? Why did Kapil Sibal accept an award from Epstein-funded IIE?" He further asked, "Rahul Gandhi likes to speak a lot in Parliament, right? Will he say something about this now?"

Pawan Khera demands Hardeep Puri's resignation

Meanwhile, Pawan Khera on Friday demanded the resignation of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, raising questions over his alleged interactions with Jeffrey Epstein and calling him "unfit to remain in position".Speaking to ANI, Khera said, "Clearly, the Congress party is demanding the resignation of Hardeep Singh Puri. This person has no right to remain in his position. In the last 48 hours, he has only lied. We will raise this issue before the people of the country that this government is compromised, and that too with a person like Jeffrey Epstein."

(With inputs from ANI)

