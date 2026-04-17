Pawan Khera's legal trouble mounts: SC declines interim relief again in Assam CM’s wife case; Congress leader asks, 'Am I criminal?'

The Supreme Court paused interim bail granted to Congress leader Pawan Khera in a defamation case linked to allegations against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife.

In a significant development on Friday, the Supreme Court of India once again paused the interim bail granted to Congress leader Pawan Khera in a defamation case filed by Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, the wife of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The case stems from Khera's allegations that Sharma possessed multiple passports and undisclosed foreign assets.

Khera’s Request for Bail Extension Denied

Pawan Khera had sought an extension of his transit anticipatory bail, arguing that courts in Assam were currently closed. However, the Supreme Court refused to grant the request, directing Khera to approach the appropriate court in Assam without delay to seek the necessary relief.

The bench, led by Justice Maheshwari, further clarified that the Assam court would decide Khera’s application based on its own merits and material on record, without being influenced by any observations made by the Supreme Court in its earlier orders.

Controversy Surrounding the Bail Request

During the proceedings, Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Khera, argued passionately, questioning the refusal of relief. Singhvi asked the court, "Am I a hardened criminal so as to deny even this relief?" His comments reflected the urgency with which Khera wanted the case to proceed, particularly given the closure of courts in Assam.

Singhvi also pointed to a misunderstanding in the filing of documents before the Telangana High Court, claiming that the initial filing contained a fabricated Aadhaar document due to the urgency in processing the case. He contended that the mistake was later corrected with the submission of proper documents, thereby urging the court not to curtail Khera's personal liberty over what he described as a “small error.”

Allegations in the Defamation Case

The defamation case against Khera was filed in Guwahati after he alleged that Riniki Bhuyan Sharma had multiple passports and offshore assets, which had not been disclosed in her husband’s election affidavit. Khera’s comments, made ahead of the Assam Assembly elections, sparked a major political controversy in the state.

The Assam government has accused Khera of various criminal offences, including forgery, cheating, and defamation. Following Khera’s allegations, the Assam Police had conducted searches at multiple locations, including Khera’s residence in Delhi and in Hyderabad.

Supreme Court’s Earlier Intervention

On April 10, Khera was granted transit anticipatory bail by the Telangana High Court, allowing him a week to approach the appropriate court in Assam. However, the Assam government challenged this order, contending that Khera should have filed his plea in Assam instead of seeking relief from a Telangana court.

The Supreme Court intervened on April 15, staying the Telangana High Court’s order and raising concerns about jurisdiction. It also clarified that Khera's bail plea, once filed in Assam, would be considered without any bias from the Supreme Court’s interim order.

Legal Battle Continues

The legal proceedings against Khera are ongoing, with the Congress leader’s legal team determined to challenge the charges. Meanwhile, Khera remains under scrutiny, with his case continuing to draw attention due to its political implications in Assam. The Supreme Court has emphasised that Khera must approach the competent court in Assam immediately for further proceedings.