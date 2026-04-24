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Pawan Khera's Legal Trouble Continues: Gauhati HC rejects Congress leader's anticipatory bail in case filed by Assam CM’s wife

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Congress leader Pawan Khera should surrender before the law and appear in Guwahati, after the Supreme Court of India declined to extend his transit anticipatory bail in a case linked to allegations involving the Chief Minister's wife.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Apr 24, 2026, 12:14 PM IST

Pawan Khera's Legal Trouble Continues: Gauhati HC rejects Congress leader's anticipatory bail in case filed by Assam CM’s wife
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The Gauhati High Court on Friday has rejected an anticipatory bail petition filed by Congress leader Pawan Khera in connection with an FIR lodged by Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, wife of Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Congress leader Pawan Khera should surrender before the law and appear in Guwahati, after the Supreme Court of India declined to extend his transit anticipatory bail in a case linked to allegations involving the Chief Minister's wife.

Speaking to ANI in Uttar Dinajpur Sarma said, "I think Pawan Khera should surrender before the law. He should come to Guwahati and surrender there.

"Earlier, the Supreme Court had rejected Congress leader Pawan Khera's plea seeking to extend transit anticipatory bail, granted to him earlier by the Telangana High Court, till Tuesday on the ground of enabling him to approach any jurisdictional court in Assam in the case where Khera is alleged to have made false allegations against the wife of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

What is the case?

An FIR was filed by Riniki Bhuyan Sharma against Khera on April 5. The complaint arose from Khera's allegations that Sharma possessed passports from the UAE and Egypt, owned undeclared luxury properties in Dubai, and held a company in the United States. Both Sharma and the Chief Minister of Assam have refuted these claims.

Subsequently, the Guwahati Crime Branch initiated a case against Khera, invoking several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. These sections include those pertaining to making false statements during elections, cheating, forgery of valuable securities or wills, forgery of public records, using forged documents as authentic, intentional insult with the intent to provoke a breach of peace, and defamation. A police team also carried out searches at Khera's residence in Delhi on April 7.

 

 

Meanwhile, this comes after Assam Police had approached the Supreme Court against Telangana High Court's decision to grant transit anticipatory bail for a period of one week from April 10, subject to the conditions. According to the bail order, Pawan Khera has to approach the competent jurisdictional Court in Assam and seek appropriate relief in accordance with the law.

Telangana High Court had granted one week's anticipatory bail to Khera in a case filed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, in connection with allegations made over passport and property disclosures.

He had alleged that CM Sarma's wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, holds three passports, from India, the UAE, and Egypt, and owns undisclosed luxury properties in Dubai, along with a company in Wyoming, USA.

The Sarma family has strongly denied these claims, terming the documents "AI-generated fabrications" circulated by Pakistani social media groups.

(With ANI inputs)

 

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