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Pawan Khera mocks PM Modi’s Independence Day attire, says ‘Ireland’ celebrations instead?'

Congress leader Pawan Khera took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day attire on Saturday, questioning the colours of the outfit.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 15, 2026, 11:03 AM IST

Pawan Khera mocks PM Modi’s Independence Day attire, says ‘Ireland’ celebrations instead?'
Pawan Khera mocks PM Modi’s Independence Day attire, says ‘Ireland’ celebrations instead?' (Source: X/PTI)
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tricolour-inspired attire became a talking point during the 80th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort on Saturday. Congress leader Pawan Khera took a swipe at the sequence of colours in Modi's outfit, drawing a political jab with his 'Ireland' remark.

Pawan Khera mocks PM Modi's I-Day attire

Reacting to PM Modi’s appearance in a post on X, Khera wrote in Hindi, “Lagta hai sahib ne Urdu mein Tiranga pehna hai. Ya phir Bharat ki jagah Ireland ka Independence Day mana rahay hain.”

Khera’s remarks referred to the sequence of the colours and pattern of PM Modi’s pocket handkerchief that appeared in n green-white-saffron order, rather than India’s saffron-white-green, and therefore resembled Ireland’s flag.

PM Modi's attire at 80th Independence Day

PM Modi celebrated India's 80th Independence Day in his signature style, wearing a traditional Rajasthani bandhej chunari safa as he delivered his 13th consecutive Independence Day address from the historic Red Fort in New Delhi. He paired the vibrant red tie-and-dye turban with a white kurta and brown vest. Completing the ensemble were saffron, white and green pocket squares, reflecting the colours of the national flag. Over the years, PM Modi’s Independence Day turbans have become a distinct visual hallmark, featuring traditional Rajasthani bandhej, leheriya and bandhani styles in vibrant shades of saffron, orange, red, yellow and green. Many of the turbans have also featured flowing tails and traditional motifs.

PM Modi extends greetings to nation

Meanwhile, PM Modi also extended greetings to the nation and paid tribute to the freedom fighters, remembering their sacrifice in the fight against colonial rule. In a post on X, PM Modi said the dreams of the freedom fighters continue to inspire the country as it works towards building a Viksit Bharat.PM Modi wished for India's growth journey to progress at a greater pace.Warm greetings on the occasion of Independence Day. We remember with gratitude the countless freedom fighters whose courage, sacrifice and unwavering commitment ensured the end of colonial rule. Their dreams continue to inspire us as we work together to build a Viksit Bharat. Powered by 140 crore Indians, our nation is scaling new heights of progress across different sectors. May this journey keep progressing at an even greater pace in the times to come", the Prime Minister posted on X.

(With inputs from ANI)

 

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