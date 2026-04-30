Pawan Khera legal row: Congress leader tells SC arrest is unnecessary during bail plea hearing in case filed by Assam CM’s wife

Congress leader Pawan Khera moved the Supreme Court of India seeking anticipatory bail in a defamation case over remarks against Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife. The court has reserved its verdict.

Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera approached the Supreme Court of India seeking anticipatory bail in a case registered against him in Assam, arguing that arresting him would serve no real purpose. The plea comes amid a controversy triggered by his allegations against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his wife.

During the hearing on Thursday, Khera’s counsel emphasised that pre-arrest bail exists to prevent unnecessary detention, especially when the accused is willing to cooperate with investigators. The court has reserved its verdict and is expected to deliver its decision later.

Arguments Presented Before the Court

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices JK Maheshwari and Atul Chandurkar. Representing Khera, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi described the case as highly unusual and argued that the circumstances did not justify custodial action.

Singhvi maintained that safeguards could be put in place to ensure Khera’s cooperation, making an arrest unnecessary. He also criticised the tone of remarks made in the political exchange, invoking the legacy of B. R. Ambedkar to underline the importance of maintaining constitutional decorum in public discourse.

Khera’s legal team further contended that denial of anticipatory bail in such a situation would undermine the very intent of the provision, which is designed to protect individuals from arbitrary arrest.

Background of the Controversy

The case stems from statements made by Khera during a press interaction in Guwahati, where he alleged that Riniki Bhuyan Sarma possessed multiple passports from different countries and had undisclosed international assets.

Following these claims, a defamation complaint was lodged against Khera in Assam. The police subsequently initiated action, including a search at his Delhi residence, though he was not present at the time. Authorities reported that certain electronic devices were taken as part of the investigation.

Government Response and Current Status

The allegations drew a strong rebuttal from officials. The Ministry of External Affairs dismissed the claims as baseless. Union Minister Pabitra Margherita also publicly termed the accusations “fabricated.”

With the Supreme Court yet to pronounce its ruling, the case now hinges on whether Khera will be granted protection from arrest while the investigation continues.