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Pawan Khera faces setback as Supreme Court halts interim relief in case filed by Assam CM’s wife

The Supreme Court of India stayed transit anticipatory bail granted to Pawan Khera by the Telangana High Court in a case linked to Assam, asking him to seek relief from a competent court.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Apr 15, 2026, 01:48 PM IST

Pawan Khera faces setback as Supreme Court halts interim relief in case filed by Assam CM’s wife
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In a significant legal development, the Supreme Court of India on Wednesday put on hold the one-week transit anticipatory bail granted to Congress leader Pawan Khera by the Telangana High Court. The interim protection had allowed Khera time to seek regular anticipatory bail in a case registered in Assam.

Background of the Case

The matter stems from a complaint filed by Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, following allegations made by Khera during a press interaction earlier this month. Khera had accused her of holding multiple passports and possessing undisclosed foreign assets, claims that led to the filing of an FIR in Guwahati.

The case is linked to Himanta Biswa Sarma, placing it at the centre of a politically sensitive dispute.

High Court Relief and Supreme Court Intervention

Last week, the Telangana High Court granted Khera short-term anticipatory bail, giving him a week to approach the appropriate court for further relief. The court had, however, declined to extend the duration, noting that Khera had already acted promptly and did not require additional time.

The Supreme Court has now stayed that order, effectively suspending the protection. At the same time, it clarified that Khera remains free to seek anticipatory bail before a competent court in Assam, where the case has been registered.

Jurisdictional Dispute at the Centre

A key issue raised during the hearing was whether the Telangana High Court had the authority to grant transit anticipatory bail in a case originating outside its jurisdiction. Representing the Assam government, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued that Khera should have approached courts in Assam instead.

The state also flagged alleged discrepancies in documents submitted by Khera, including concerns about address details in identification records used to establish jurisdiction.

What Lies Ahead

Taking note of these arguments, the Supreme Court issued notice to Khera and said the matter requires detailed examination. The court also recorded that Khera had initially received interim protection for a week and later sought an extension.

With the stay now in place, the Congress leader must consider approaching courts in Assam for relief. The case will be taken up again after three weeks, when the court is expected to examine the jurisdictional questions and validity of the earlier order more closely.

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