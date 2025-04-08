The rescue personnel were quoted by local media as saying that they found the fire in the second and third floors of the building when they arrived.

Actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan is to head to Singapore in the wake of his younger son Mark Shankar sustaining injuries in a fire accident that suddenly broke out this morning at the school in which he was studying.

Unconfirmed reports claimed that the eight year old, who is studying in a school in Singapore, sustained minor injuries in the fire accident and also experienced breathing issues due to smoke inhalation.

Sources said that the young boy was receiving treatment at a hospital for the injuries he had sustained in the fire.

Reports claimed that the fire was put out within 30 minutes by rescue personnel who arrived on the scene.

Reports also claimed that 19 people were injured in all including 15 students, all of whom were taken to hospital for treatment.

Bystanders and construction workers who were working nearby are believed to have helped in the rescue efforts of the children, who were caught in the fire.

The reports claimed that the police and rescue personnel evacuated around 80 people in the nearby areas as a precautionary measure.

It is unclear as to what caused the fire and authorities are looking into the cause of the incident.

