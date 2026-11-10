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Pawan Kalyan, wife Anna Konidala announce divorce

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and his wife Anna Konidala have decided to end their marriage by mutual consent, while continuing to prioritise their children's happiness and well-being.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Nov 10, 2026, 08:11 AM IST

Pawan Kalyan, wife Anna Konidala announce divorce
(Image credit:Twitter)
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Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan and his wife Anna Konidala have announced that they are ending their marriage.

In a statement issued by the Deputy Chief Minister's office, the couple said the decision was taken with mutual understanding and respect after spending a significant part of their lives together.

"After sharing a significant part of our lives together, we have decided to part ways with mutual understanding and respect. Though our marriage has come to an end, we remain good friends and devoted parents to our wonderful children. Their happiness and well-being will always remain our shared priority," the statement read.

Couple asks for privacy during personal transition

The couple also addressed their well-wishers, requesting them to respect their privacy as they go through this personal phase. They thanked everyone who had supported them during their journey.

"During this personal transition, we seek your understanding, kindess, and respect for our privacy. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has stood by us throughout this journey," the statement concluded.

Pawan Kalyan's previous marriages

Pawan Kalyan, the younger brother of actors Chiranjeevi and Nagendra Babu, made his acting debut in 1996 with Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi.

He was previously married to Nandini in 1997, but the marriage later ended. He subsequently married actor-model Renu Desai in 2009. The two separated in 2012 and have two children together, Akira Nandan and Aadhya.

In 2013, Pawan married Anna, who is originally from Russia. They have two children, Polena Anjana Pawanova and Mark Shankar Pawanovich.

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