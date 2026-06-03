Pawan Kalyan lands in big trouble, legal complaint lodged over Gaddar comments

Pawan Kalyan has landed in trouble after a complaint was filed against him for alleged derogatory remarks about the late revolutionary singer Gaddar.

Pawan Kalyan has landed in a trouble as a formal police complaint has been filed at the LB Nagar Police Station on Wednesday against the Janasena Party chief. The case has been filed for allegedly making derogatory and defamatory remarks against the late Telangana singer and activist Gaddar. The complaint was lodged by advocates Phanindra Bhargav M and Ravikumar Vody Arapu as the legal practitioners took strong objection to a statement made by the actor-turned-politician during a press conference.

In the presser, Pawan Kalyan publicly claimed that the late singer had approached him requesting a car, which he later gifted to him. The complainants termed the statement entirely 'false, fabricated, and defamatory', asserting that it was an attempt to hurt the sentiments of the Dalit community and admirers of the Telangana movement.

Complainants call vehicle claim false, defamatory and insulting

The complainants submitted that because Gaddar is no longer alive to deny such claims made by Pawan Kalyan, where such 'baseless' statements amount to intentional insult and criminal defamation aimed at tarnishing his legacy.

The advocates also alleged that Kalyan insulted and demeaned a key leader of the Telangana movement by claiming that the late singer depended on him for a vehicle. They argued that the remarks were made publicly and hurt the dignity of a respected Dalit leader, leading to anger and outrage among many people across the state.

Action sought under BNS and SC/ST Atrocities Act

According to the complaint, the statements amount to offences such as intentional insult, defamation and promoting hostility under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The complainants have also sought the application of the relevant provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, urging the police to register a case, conduct a detailed investigation, and take appropriate legal action.