Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

'Pause, not a pivot': Shaktikanta Das on surprise hold in key lending rates

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday made it clear that the decision to hold rates should be seen as a pause, and not as a pivot.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Apr 06, 2023, 01:11 PM IST

'Pause, not a pivot': Shaktikanta Das on surprise hold in key lending rates
'Pause, not a pivot': Shaktikanta Das on surprise hold in key lending rates

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday made it clear that the decision to hold rates should be seen as a pause, and not as a pivot.

The rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will act on the rates as and when necessary, Das said.

"If I have to characterise today's monetary policy in just one line...It's a pause, not a pivot," Das told reporters in the customary interaction with reporters after the announcement of the policy review.

Earlier in the day, the six-member MPC voted unanimously to keep the repurchase or repo rate unchanged at 6.50 per cent, surprising analysts who were expecting the central bank to make a final 25 basis points hike before opting to pause.

Das said RBI is keen to assess the cumulative impact of the rate actions done till now. There has been a cumulative hike of 250 basis points since May 2022.

Deputy Governor Michael Patra said RBI has marginally upped its FY24 growth estimate to 6.5 per cent primarily on assumption of a decline in the average oil price to USD 85 per barrel as against USD 90 per barrel earlier.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Radhika Merchant black lace saree look goes viral, silver handbag steals the show
Hot belly dancing videos of Bhojpuri star Namrata Malla that will leave you stunned
Super Bowl 2023: Rihanna’s red bodysuit turns heads at halftime show; know whopping price of outfit
5 times Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan dazzled in kurta-palazzo, check pics
Discover top 5 health benefits of pine nuts for a healthier you
Speed Reads
More
First-image
New road to join Noida Airport, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway with EPE, Greater Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad residents to benefit
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.