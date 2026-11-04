'Pauper Sarkar': Tejasvi Surya slams Congress-led Karnataka govt over funds crunch

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya has called the Karnataka government a 'Pauper Sarkar', accusing it of mismanagement of funds over unpaid support for buses, sugarcane farmers and Bengaluru Metro operations.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tejasvi Surya launched a sharp attack on the Congress-led Karnataka government, terming it a 'Pauper Sarkar' after Chief Minister DK Shivkumar said that the state had faced a shortage of funds to purchase diesel for buses. Surya also alleged that the Karnataka government has been struggling to meet several financial commitments, including support for sugarcane farmers and Bengaluru Metro operations.

Surya's fresh attack came on the day when the Karnataka government announced an increase in the fare across its state-run bus services.

Tejasvi Surya calls Karnataka government 'Pauper Sarkar'

In a post on X, the BJP MP listed out three issues, questioning the financial condition of the state and wrote, ''No money to put diesel in buses. No money to give MSP to sugarcane farmers in North Karnataka. No money to give shadow cash support for Metro operations in Bengaluru. These are the statements of the CM. The Government is bankrupt. It’s a Pauper Sarkar.''

Tejasvi Surya slammed the DK Shivakumar-led government by resharing a clip of the Karnataka CM where he said that they had been short of money to purchase diesel for buses last week and linked the pressure to rising petrol and diesel prices.

No money to put diesel in buses. No money to give MSP to sugarcane farmers in North Karnataka. No money to give shadow cash support for Metro operations in Bengaluru. These are the statements of the CM. The Government is bankrupt. It’s a Pauper Sarkar. November 4, 2026

DK Shivakumar explains bus fare hike

While speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, CM DK Shivkumar defended the fare hike for bus services, citing fuel prices. ''Last week we had no money to put diesel in the buses... Petrol and diesel prices have increased, so we have increased the bus fare. There was no money to put diesel in the buses... If fuel prices are reduced, we will also reduce the bus ticket fare.''

Why has Karnataka increased bus fares?

Karnataka has raised fares across its four state-run transport corporations, where KSRTC, NWKRTC and KKRTC fares will increase by an average of 23 percent, while BMTC fares will rise by 33–35 percent. Transport Minister Byrathi Suresh cited higher diesel prices, staff salaries, dearness allowance, and spare-parts costs as the reason behind the increase in fares.

As per media reports, the corporations have reported cumulative losses of about Rs 10,200 crore, with loans and outstanding liabilities reaching Rs 9,912.10 crore as of September 30.