'Patriots must not watch': Uddhav Thackeray's appeal amid Ind vs Pak Asia Cup clash 2025

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday, i.e., September 27, questioned the central government over the arrest of social activist Sonam Wangchuk, saying someone who developed solar tent technology for the army is "being branded as anti-national". At the same time, he pointed a finger at the government over the ongoing India vs Pakistan Asia Cup clash.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief appealed to "patriots" not to watch the Ind vs Pak clash, in which India and Pakistan face off on Sunday evening, i.e., September 28. He also said that companies must not advertise during the telecast.

India-Pakistan tensions

His remarks come against the backdrop of the recent tensions between the two neighbouring nations, following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which had claimed 26 lives. India hit back, launching Operation Sindoor, which saw Indian armed forces destroy nine terror camps operating in Pakistan's Punjab province and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK).

Pakistan, too, attempted to retaliate and directed drone/missile attacks towards Indian bordering regions, including Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, and Punjab. The three-day-long conflict ended with a ceasefire on May 10.