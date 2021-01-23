Patriotism and spiritualism are the power of India, says Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Chandra

On Netaji's 125th birth anniversary, Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Chandra addressed the program 'Patriotic Happening' organized by US chapter of VHP.

The Centre has decided to celebrate the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on January 23 (Saturday) as 'Parakram Divas'. On this occasion programs have been organized on a wide scale across the country. Not only this, Netaji's birth anniversary will also be celebrated with pomp in the US.

On this occasion, Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Chandra addressed the program 'Patriotic Happening' organized by US chapter of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP). He congratulated VHP US for this event. Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Chandra said, "I am happy that Indian Americans led by VHP America today organized programs in memory of two of India's heroic sons Swami Vivekananda (January 12) and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose (January 23). My regards to all of you.

He said, "Patriotism and spiritualism make India a united country. It is the unity and solidarity of Indians that makes India the favourite of other countries." our fan."

Netaji united the country

On this occasion, Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Chandra remembered Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and said that Netaji went to Germany from India. From Berlin, he started a broadcast for India and urged the Indians to join the Azad Hind Fauj. It was Swami Vivekananda's influence on Netaji that he understood the power of the people. In this way he united the people of the country.

Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Chandra said that Netaji shook the roots of British empire in India, although the credit for the independence of the country was taken by Pandit Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi. But it is true that Netaji and other freedom fighters of the country gave us freedom from the clutches of the British. He said, "After independence, Sardar Patel united the country and showed India the dream that we are living today."

PM Modi to visit Kolkata

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Modi will commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of Subhas Chandra Bose on Saturday. He will preside over the inaugural function of the ‘Parakram Diwas’ celebrations at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata. A cultural programme "Amra Nuton Jouboneri Doot", based on the theme of Netaji, is also scheduled to be held on the day.

A day ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit, Kolkata has been turned into a fortress of sort by the city police and central security agencies.

According to police sources, about 2,000 police personnel will be deployed across Kolkata to monitor security mechanisms. Sand bunker and quick response teams will also be arranged at the venue where Modi will visit. Drone cameras will also be used to keep an eye on the movements in and around the particular area, sources said.

Special programme in Gujarat

This time the government has decided to celebrate the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji as 'Parakram Divas' and a large number of programs have been organized across the country. One such program has also been organized in Haripura, Gujarat.

On Friday, PM Modi said that the event in Haripura, Gujarat will be very special. He appealed people to join this program. Actually, Haripura has a close association with Netaji. In the historic session of the Congress held here in the year 1938, Netaji was elected the President of the Congress.