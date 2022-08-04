Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Patra Chawl case: ED summons Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha, know why she is under agency's scanner

The Enforcement Directorate issued summons after transactions made in her account in connection with the money laundering probe came to light.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 05:01 PM IST

Patra Chawl case: ED summons Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha, know why she is under agency's scanner
Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha Raut - File Photo

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday summoned Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut’s wife Varsha Raut in the money laundering case related to the Patra Chawl land redevelopment project. 

The agency issued summons after transactions made in her account in connection with the money laundering probe came to light. 

The agency's summons to Varsha come on a day when a special court in Mumbai extended Sanjay Raut's ED custody till August 8. While extending the custody, the court noted that the ED has made "remarkable progress" in the investigation.

Raut was taken into custody by the ED after the agency raided the leader's residence earlier this week and seized Rs 11.5 lakh in unaccounted cash. The ED rad came after Raut did not show twice after being summoned in the Patra Chawl land redevelopment project case. 

 
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
PMV EaS-E, India’s most affordable EV to launch in July: Check expected price and features
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CWG 2022: Squash ace Saurav Ghosal defeats England's James Willstrop to clinch Bronze
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.