Patra Chawl case: ED summons Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha, know why she is under agency's scanner

Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha Raut - File Photo

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday summoned Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut’s wife Varsha Raut in the money laundering case related to the Patra Chawl land redevelopment project.

The agency issued summons after transactions made in her account in connection with the money laundering probe came to light.

The agency's summons to Varsha come on a day when a special court in Mumbai extended Sanjay Raut's ED custody till August 8. While extending the custody, the court noted that the ED has made "remarkable progress" in the investigation.

Raut was taken into custody by the ED after the agency raided the leader's residence earlier this week and seized Rs 11.5 lakh in unaccounted cash. The ED rad came after Raut did not show twice after being summoned in the Patra Chawl land redevelopment project case.