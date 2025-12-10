FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Patna to Barh in Just 37 Minutes: Namo Bharat offers faster travel, AC coaches and smart amenities

The video begins with a clear view of the train's interior, revealing bright lights, blue seats, and a wide corridor.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Dec 10, 2025, 09:02 PM IST

Patna to Barh in Just 37 Minutes: Namo Bharat offers faster travel, AC coaches and smart amenities
The new Namo Bharat Rapid Rail, running between Patna and Barh, is gaining traction online, especially after a video showing how fast and comfortable this train journey is. The train covers a distance of 63 kilometers in just 37 minutes, offering a faster and more comfortable mode of travel.

Many viewers have been impressed by the modern design, clean interiors, and useful features shown in the video. The new service has become a topic of discussion on social media due to the growing demand for better transportation in Bihar.

Inside view of the new Rapid Rail

The video begins with a clear view of the train's interior, revealing bright lights, blue seats, and a wide corridor. Passengers are seated comfortably and have ample space to move around. The arrangement appears clean and organised, giving the train a fresh and modern feel.

The video then shows the automatic doors. These doors open smoothly at the station, making boarding and disembarking easier. The camera also captures the announcement screen above the doors, which displays the name of the next station, making for a more convenient travel experience for passengers.

 

 

Features Highlighted in the Clip

Next, the video focuses on the handlebars for standing passengers. The blue grips appear sturdy, and the rods on the upper part of the coach provide adequate support for the movement of the crowd. Nearby, overhead shelves are visible, where passengers have neatly placed their luggage.

The video then shifts to the charging point area. There are several sockets and a dedicated phone holder, making it easy for passengers to charge their devices during short journeys.

View from the Outside of the Train

The last part of the video shows an exterior view of the train parked on the platform. The orange and white colour scheme looks attractive, and the train appears well-maintained.

Viewers on social media can also see how quick and smooth the entry and exit are before the automatic doors close. The caption of the video reads, "Patna to Jaynagar - Experience the Namo Bharat Rapid Rail fast and smooth."

Also read: THIS Hindu festival added to UNESCO List of Heritage, PM Narendra Modi says...

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
