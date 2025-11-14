Patna Sahib Elections Results 2025 Live Updates: High stake contest between INC Shashant Shekhar and BJP Ratnesh Kumar, counting of votes begins

Voting in Patna Sahib constituency was held in the first phase, on 6 November 2025. The results will be announced today on November 14. In 2025, the high-stake contest is between Congress and BJP. INC has fielded Shashant Shekhar against BJP's Ratnesh Kumar.

Bihar elections 2025 Patna Sahib Constituency: Voting in Patna Sahib constituency was held in the first phase, on 6 November 2025. The results will be announced today on November 14.

In 2025, the high-stake contest is between Congress and BJP. INC has fielded Shashant Shekhar against BJP's Ratnesh Kumar. Current Bihar Assembly Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav from BJP has secured victory seven times in a row, four times from Patna East and three times from Patna Sahib since 2010.

Patna Sahib Constituency

Patna Sahib is one of the 14 assembly constituencies, located in the capital Patna. This constituency has got lot of media attention as it will experience, one of the constituency with significant numbers of Urban voters. This seat is dominated by upper castes and traders.

Patna Sahib has Muslim population of about 17% of the electorate. This constituency has 3,88,369 registered voters for the 2025 Assembly election. As per data from the Election Commission, the voter turnout in this constituency was 52.22% in 2020, compared to 55.29% in 2015 and 45.86% in 2010.