Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Shah Rukh Khan's witty reply to Shashi Tharoor wins internet, netizens say 'Tharoorian into Khan-speak...'

Why has Telugu film industry come to a complete shutdown? Massive strike halts all shoots; here’s what’s really happening

Patna's Rs 422 crore double-deck flyover partially sinks, months after inauguration by CM Nitish Kumar, video sparks outrage

Mohit Suri calls Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor 'biased' after they support Saiyaara: 'They both are...'

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren passes away at 81 in Delhi, son Hemant Soren confirms demise

Bihar: At least 5 kanwariyas killed in Bhagalpur after DJ vehicle hits high-tension wire

BIG relief for patients as government cuts prices of 35 essential medicines, details here

'If someone thinks sex is...': Tamannaah Bhatia reacts to viral ‘rape of Avantika’ article slamming Baahubali scene, says ‘she was finding herself...'

US President Donald Trump issues big statement on reciprocal tariffs amid trade negotiations: 'Not looking for...'

Mukhtar Ansari's son Umar Ansari arrested in Lucknow, here's what happened

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Shah Rukh Khan's witty reply to Shashi Tharoor wins internet, netizens say 'Tharoorian into Khan-speak...'

Shah Rukh Khan's witty reply to Shashi Tharoor wins internet, netizens say 'Thar

Why has Telugu film industry come to a complete shutdown? Massive strike halts all shoots; here’s what’s really happening

Why has Telugu film industry come to complete shutdown? Strike halts all shoots

Patna's Rs 422 crore double-deck flyover partially sinks, months after inauguration by CM Nitish Kumar, video sparks outrage

Patna's Rs 422 crore double-deck flyover partially sinks, months after inaugurat

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Munjya, Stree 2, Roohi and more new-age Bollywood horror-comedies that'll scare and tickle you

New-age Bollywood horror-comedies that'll scare and tickle you

Masaba Gupta’s weight loss secret after motherhood, 5 delicious meals that got her back in shape

Masaba Gupta’s weight loss secret after motherhood, 5 delicious meals

Rubina Dilaik’s crème brûlée paratha is the 'desi' dessert twist perfect for monsoon, recipe inside

Rubina Dilaik’s crème brûlée paratha is the 'desi' dessert twist

HomeIndia

INDIA

Patna's Rs 422 crore double-deck flyover partially sinks, months after inauguration by CM Nitish Kumar, video sparks outrage

The Ashok Rajpath area is planned to feature four levels: two flyover tiers, a ground-level service road, and an underground metro system.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 04, 2025, 11:17 AM IST

Patna's Rs 422 crore double-deck flyover partially sinks, months after inauguration by CM Nitish Kumar, video sparks outrage

TRENDING NOW

    In Patna, a section of the double-deck flyover, constructed at a cost of Rs 422 crore, reportedly collapsed on Sunday due to heavy rainfall, just two months after its inauguration. The double-decker flyover, designed to alleviate congestion on the perpetually crowded Ashok Rajpath, was officially opened in June of this year.

    A video shared by news agency ANI revealed a visible crater on the state capital's first elevated corridor. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had presided over the inauguration of the newly-built flyover on June 11.

    CMO's statement

    According to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the flyover was constructed by the Bihar State Bridge Construction Corporation Limited, with a budget of Rs 422 crore. The Ashok Rajpath area is planned to feature four levels: two flyover tiers, a ground-level service road, and an underground metro system.

    Patna has experienced continuous rainfall over the past 24 hours, resulting in waterlogging on several key roads and low-lying areas. Multiple areas, including Kankarbagh, Rajendra Nagar, Exhibition Road, and Gandhi Maidan, have reported instances of water accumulation.

    Ever since the video has been shared online, it has sparked outrage. 

    Taking to the comment section, one user wrote, "Don't know what happened to Indian roads all of sudden..."

    Another wrote, "It may have been officially built for Rs 422 crore, but you can bet the politicians and bureaucrats have already pocketed half that amount."

    "Considering the track record...it has outdone itself by nearly 15 days...warna 12-13 me gir jana chahiye tha," said a third user.

    IMD issues alert

    An 'orange' alert has been issued by the Meteorological Department for several districts in Bihar, including Patna, Gayaji, Jamui, Aurangabad, Khagaria, Banka, Vaishali, Samastipur, Seikhpura, Lakhisarai, East Champaran, Arwal, West Champaran, and Nawada, for the upcoming 48 hours.

    The latest district-wise rainfall bulletin, released by the met department on Sunday, indicates that "light to moderate rain was recorded in numerous districts, including Patna, Banka, Muzaffarpur, Begusarai, Bhagalpur, Bhojpur, Buxar, Gayaji, Jehanabad, Kaimur, Katihar, Khagaria, Munger, Nalanda, and Vaishali since August 2."

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Assam man who suffered panic attack, slapped by co-passenger in Mumbai-Kolkata Indigo flight in viral video, went missing, later found in...
    Assam man who suffered panic attack, slapped by co-passenger in viral video...
    Dhanush is 'disturbed' with Raanjhanaa's alternative ending, calls AI a 'threat': 'Despite my clear objection...'
    Dhanush is 'disturbed' with Raanjhanaa's alternative ending, calls AI a 'threat'
    This Saiyaara actor was in Rs 2 crore debt, couldn't even buy chocolates for kids; he is...
    This Saiyaara actor was in Rs 2 crore debt, only had Rs 2,500 in UK, couldn't...
    This couple gives birth to the 'world's oldest baby', born from a frozen embryo kept since...
    This couple gives birth to the 'world's oldest baby', born from a frozen embryo
    Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee react to Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi's Ramayana: 'Aasha yehi karte hai ki...' | Exclusive
    Gurmeet, Debina react to Ranbir, Sai's Ramayana: 'Aasha yehi karte hai..'
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Munjya, Stree 2, Roohi and more new-age Bollywood horror-comedies that'll scare and tickle you
    New-age Bollywood horror-comedies that'll scare and tickle you
    Masaba Gupta’s weight loss secret after motherhood, 5 delicious meals that got her back in shape
    Masaba Gupta’s weight loss secret after motherhood, 5 delicious meals
    Rubina Dilaik’s crème brûlée paratha is the 'desi' dessert twist perfect for monsoon, recipe inside
    Rubina Dilaik’s crème brûlée paratha is the 'desi' dessert twist
    Keerthy Suresh to Kangana Ranaut: 5 Indian actresses who brilliantly portrayed iconic actresses on-screen
    5 Indian actresses who brilliantly portrayed iconic actresses on-screen
    In Pics: Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem’s stunning Mumbai bungalow with private pool and art collection
    In Pics: Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem’s stunning Mumbai bungalow with private p
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE