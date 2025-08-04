Patna's Rs 422 crore double-deck flyover partially sinks, months after inauguration by CM Nitish Kumar, video sparks outrage

The Ashok Rajpath area is planned to feature four levels: two flyover tiers, a ground-level service road, and an underground metro system.

In Patna, a section of the double-deck flyover, constructed at a cost of Rs 422 crore, reportedly collapsed on Sunday due to heavy rainfall, just two months after its inauguration. The double-decker flyover, designed to alleviate congestion on the perpetually crowded Ashok Rajpath, was officially opened in June of this year.

A video shared by news agency ANI revealed a visible crater on the state capital's first elevated corridor. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had presided over the inauguration of the newly-built flyover on June 11.

CMO's statement

According to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the flyover was constructed by the Bihar State Bridge Construction Corporation Limited, with a budget of Rs 422 crore. The Ashok Rajpath area is planned to feature four levels: two flyover tiers, a ground-level service road, and an underground metro system.

Patna has experienced continuous rainfall over the past 24 hours, resulting in waterlogging on several key roads and low-lying areas. Multiple areas, including Kankarbagh, Rajendra Nagar, Exhibition Road, and Gandhi Maidan, have reported instances of water accumulation.

Ever since the video has been shared online, it has sparked outrage.

Taking to the comment section, one user wrote, "Don't know what happened to Indian roads all of sudden..."

Another wrote, "It may have been officially built for Rs 422 crore, but you can bet the politicians and bureaucrats have already pocketed half that amount."

"Considering the track record...it has outdone itself by nearly 15 days...warna 12-13 me gir jana chahiye tha," said a third user.

IMD issues alert

An 'orange' alert has been issued by the Meteorological Department for several districts in Bihar, including Patna, Gayaji, Jamui, Aurangabad, Khagaria, Banka, Vaishali, Samastipur, Seikhpura, Lakhisarai, East Champaran, Arwal, West Champaran, and Nawada, for the upcoming 48 hours.

The latest district-wise rainfall bulletin, released by the met department on Sunday, indicates that "light to moderate rain was recorded in numerous districts, including Patna, Banka, Muzaffarpur, Begusarai, Bhagalpur, Bhojpur, Buxar, Gayaji, Jehanabad, Kaimur, Katihar, Khagaria, Munger, Nalanda, and Vaishali since August 2."