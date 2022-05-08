Bihar singer, invited to perform at wedding, gangraped by 3 men in Patna

The police arrested the three accused and rescued the woman.

In a horrific incident, a singer who was called to perform in a wedding ceremony at Ramkrishna Nagar locality of Patna, was gangraped by three men. The incident took place on the intervening nights of Friday and Saturday. All the three accused were known to the survivor.

According to the survivor, the three men dragged her into a room and latched it from inside. Then they took turns to rape her. She somehow ran to another room and closed it from inside, and called the police.

The police arrested the three accused and rescued the woman. One of the accused was found to be in possession of a gun.

"Three people committed the gangrape with the singer who came to participate in the cultural programme. The woman was familiar with the accused from the past. All three men have been arrested," said Senior Superintendent of Police, Manavjit Singh Dhillon.

With inputs from ANI