Patna rains: Waterlogged streets, flooded hospitals, homes as heavy downpour lashes city

Patna on Saturday witnessed heavy downpour, causing a traffic jam and water-logging in several parts of the city. The commuters on two-wheeler vehicles were seen wading through knee-deep waters.

According to reports, situations are especially bad since the water from drains have entered into homes in some regions after overnight rains, even after the city has invested in building a modern urban canal network.

Pedestrians were also stranded for hours due to water clogged roads and bridges.

Situations are deteriorating as agencies reported hospitals getting waterlogged following the heavy rains.

Water-logging in Nalanda Medical College, Patna, following rainfall in the region.

Water-logging in Nalanda Medical College, Patna, following rainfall in the region.

Places like Kankarbagh and Ramkrishna Nagar are completely submerged in water, while Pataliputra Colony and Kurji are severely waterlogged. Corporation employees and executives are keeping an eye on the situation, sources said.

Vehicles wade through water at Dak Bunglow intersection in Patna, following heavy rainfall in the region.

Vehicles wade through water at Dak Bunglow intersection in Patna, following heavy rainfall in the region.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city will receive moderate rainfall accompanied by a thunderstorm for the next two days.

The temperature in the city will oscillate between 25 degree Celsius and 27 degree Celsius. The humidity would be around 93%.

Pune in Maharashtra is also grappling with the same problem. On Thursday, heavy rainfall in region caused water logging in low lying areas, making difficult for the commuters to reach their homes during the night.

Team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was pressed into action towards Katraj for carrying out rescue operations.

(With ANI inputs)