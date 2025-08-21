Good News: Patna-Purnia Expressway becomes Bihar’s pride as 9th National Expressway, check routes, travel time and other details

Online gaming bill passed in Rajya Sabha, THESE Indian apps likely to be affected
The project includes 21 major bridges, 140 minor bridges, 11 railway overbridges, 21 interchanges and 322 underpasses.
Bihar's plans for road construction have advanced significantly with the national government's official designation of the Patna-Purnia Expressway as a National Expressway. It has been designated as National Expressway-9 (NE-9) by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH). Bihar's first expressway to be constructed wholly within the state will be this one.
Nitin Naveen, the minister of road construction for Bihar, praised the state and complimented the federal government for this accomplishment.
According to India TV report, Bihar’s Road Construction Minister Nitin Naveen said, “It is a matter of pride for Bihar to get the status of this project as National Expressway-9. The work has gained momentum since the announcement of the project and the state government will continue to cooperate with the Center in every possible way to complete it on time.”
The minister further said this project will give a new direction to the state’s road infrastructure. "Once operational, travel from Patna to Purnia will take only three hours, and the Seemanchal region will witness renewed social and economic development. Securing national expressway status is undoubtedly a historic achievement for Bihar," he added.
With the road in place, it will only take three hours to go from Patna to Purnia, adding a new level of connectivity and development to the Seemanchal region. According to the minister, it is a means of revitalising Bihar's road system and advancing socioeconomic development in the eastern regions.
The 250-km-long expressway will start from Mirnagar Arezi (Hajipur) on NH-22 and connect to NH-27 (East-West Corridor) at Hansdah in Purnia district, passing through Narharpur, Harlocahanpur, Bajidpur, Saronja, Rasna, Parora, and Fatehpur. The project consists of 322 underpasses, 21 interchanges, 140 minor bridges, 11 railway overbridges, and 21 large bridges. In addition, Samastipur, Saharsa, and Madhepura district headquarters would be connected by link roads. In 29 blocks in six districts, land acquisition is moving quickly through more than 250 settlements. As soon as the land acquisition is finished, construction will start.
