Patna Protest: Water cannons, lathicharge fail to stop protesters as students march towards CM residence; several detained

Students protesting against the 70th Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) examination clashed with police in Patna on Tuesday after breaking through barricades while marching from Gandhi Maidan towards Raj Bhavan.

Students protesting against the 70th BPSC examination in Patna broke police barricades while marching towards Raj Bhavan and the Chief Minister’s residence. Police used lathicharge and water cannons to disperse the protesters and detained several students.

Despite the action, the protesters continued their march and moved closer to the Chief Minister’s residence. Police detained several agitators as they tried to clear the protest site.

The students had started marching from Gandhi Maidan towards Raj Bhavan, demanding cancellation of the 70th BPSC examination. They broke through police barricades and attempted to enter a restricted area despite repeated warnings from the police.

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar: Police use water cannons on students marching towards Raj Bhavan from Gandhi Maidan, demanding cancellation of the 70th BPSC examination. pic.twitter.com/51TYyR7knU — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2026

Students demand BPSC exam cancellation

The protesters attempted to enter a restricted area despite repeated warnings from the police. Officers told them they would not be allowed to proceed towards Raj Bhavan.

DSP Kamakhya Narayan Singh said talks with senior officials had been positive and expressed hope that the students would withdraw their march.

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar: Students break through barricades as they head towards Raj Bhavan from Gandhi Maidan, demanding cancellation of the 70th BPSC examination. pic.twitter.com/wX0GcoA9id — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2026

Along with cancellation of the 70th BPSC examination, the protesters are demanding changes to the proposed Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE) 4.0. They want the recruitment test to be conducted in a single stage and are opposing negative marking.

They are also against the proposal to conduct TRE-4 in two phases across Bihar and have demanded the immediate release of the official recruitment notification.

Protesters raise wider recruitment concerns

Congress leader Sushil Kumar, who was present at the protest, said students were also highlighting issues related to the BPSC, Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) and Sub-Inspector recruitment.

“We want to state clearly that a single-stage examination must be implemented for TRE 4.0 at all costs, and negative marking should be abolished,” Kumar told ANI.

He also appealed to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to meet a delegation of protesters, claiming that students had been on hunger strike for nine days.

Another protester, Vikas Bhatt, said the agitation was aimed at demanding reforms in Bihar's education and recruitment systems.

“Our demand is that the education system in Bihar be improved. We are raising issues regarding the frequent exam paper leaks in the state. Look at the recruitment of librarians; it has not taken place for 18 years,” Bhatt said.

Bhatt also raised concerns over delays in BSSC recruitment examinations, claiming that recruitment drives had been announced but exams remained pending for years.

Tejashwi Yadav writes to Bihar government

Bihar Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav wrote to Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, urging the government to engage with the protesting students and consider their demands.

Yadav backed the demand for TRE-4 to be conducted as a single examination. He also sought an end to what he described as discrimination against Hindi-speaking candidates in the BPSC Civil Services Main Examination and interview.

He further called for greater transparency in competitive examinations conducted by the BPSC, BSSC and recruitment agencies for Sub-Inspector and Constable posts.

Yadav also demanded an independent investigation into alleged irregularities in previous examinations and strict action against those involved in recruitment-related malpractice.

Bihar government launches student grievance camps

Amid the protests, the Bihar government announced monthly Vidyarthi Sahyog Shivir to address student grievances.

Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said the camps would be held at educational institutions on the fourth Tuesday of every month, allowing students to directly approach officials with their complaints.

Students will also be able to submit grievances online and track their status through a dedicated portal and Helpline 1100. The development comes as student groups continue to press the government for changes to Bihar's examination and recruitment system.