Patna Protest: Tejashwi Yadav released after being briefly detained, says 'we will continue to fight’

After release, the Rashtriya Janata Dal(RJD) leader said the agitation would continue until the Chief Minister took responsibility for the incident and action was taken against those responsible.

Tejashwi Yadav, Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, was released from the Secretariat police station in Patna after being briefly detained by the police on Wednesday while leading a foot march over issues concerning students, unemployment, alleged paper leaks and transparency in examinations. Several party workers, including RJD MP Misa Bharti, were also detained while they led a march towards Lok Bhavan.

Tejashwi Yadav released after brief detention

After release, the Rashtriya Janata Dal(RJD) leader said the agitation would continue until the Chief Minister took responsibility for the incident and action was taken against those responsible. "We will not give a statement on the entire incident, and until action is taken against the culprits, we will not reveal in front of the people who gave the order to fire the shots; justice will not be done to the students, unemployment will not end, we will continue to fight," he told reporters.

After being detained, Tejashwi Yadav said, "The government is afraid of the youth, the public.. No government is permanent; every government has to go one day... We have the support of everyone. We will keep the fight on. We are not afraid of jail... We will always raise our voice for the rights of the students, curb unemployment, stop paper leaks, transparency in examinations..."

He further said the protesters were carrying out a peaceful march while holding the Tricolour."We were carrying out a peaceful march with the Tricolour on the issue of the students," he added. He said he will always raise his voice for students' rights, curb unemployment, stop paper leaks, and ensure transparency in examinations.

After being detained, Tejashwi Yadav said, "The government is afraid of the youth, the publi.. No government is permanent; every government has to go one day... We have the support of everyone. We will keep the fight on. We are not afraid of jail... We will always raise our voice for the rights of the students, curb unemployment, stop paper leaks, transparency in examinations..."

He further said the protesters were carrying out a peaceful march while holding the Tricolour."We were carrying out a peaceful march with the Tricolour on the issue of the students," he added. He said he will always raise his voice for students' rights, curb unemployment, stop paper leaks, and ensure transparency in examinations.

Patna protest

A striking moment from the foot march in Patna grabbed attention, where a party worker was seen carrying what appeared to be a toy/replica AK-47 during the protest. The march comes amid a controversy over the use of an AK-47 rifle during a student protest in Siwan. The Bihar government told the Supreme Court that a police constable had fired four rounds from an AK-47 into the air after being trapped in a crowd, while maintaining that no protester was injured by the firing. The constable has been suspended.