Patna Metro Inauguration Today: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to inaugurate first phase ahead of Assembly elections; check route, stations, timings, fare

Bihar's capital, Patna, is set to become the 24th Indian city with operational metro services.

In a major boost to urban infrastructure and public transport in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is all set to inaugurate the first phase of the Patna Metro on October 6, 2025. The launch is not only a historic moment for the state but also comes at a politically significant time, just ahead of the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

The Patna Metro will officially open to the public from October 7, marking the beginning of metro services in the state capital. The first operational stretch will run between ISBT (Patliputra Bus Terminal) and Bhootnath, forming part of the Blue Line, also known as the Priority Corridor.