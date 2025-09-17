Patna HC orders Congress to remove AI video of PM Modi and his late mother from social media platforms

The Patna High Court on Wednesday directed the Congress party to take down the AI-generated of video of PM Modi and his mother from all social media platforms.

In a significant development, the Patna High Court on Wednesday directed the Congress party to take down the AI-generated “deepfake" video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother from all social media platforms. The court has issued a clear directive for the immediate removal of the controversial video from all digital platforms.

The order was pronounced by acting Chief Justice PB Bajantari.

The Congress party has come under scrutiny following its Bihar unit's posting of an AI-generated video, which depicted PM Modi dreaming about his late mother, Heeraben Modi. In the video, Heeraben was shown criticizing Modi's political actions in the election-bound state of Bihar. The Congress has faced criticism since the video's viral spread on social media.

Congress slammed for "shameful" tactics to target the PM Modi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies within the NDA have raised concerns, questioning the Congress's use of such "shameful" tactics to target the Prime Minister. The Congress, however, maintains that the video did not intend any disrespect towards PM Modi or his late mother.

On September 13, the Delhi Police initiated a case against the Congress and its IT cell concerning the video, following a complaint filed by BJP Delhi Election Cell convenor Sanket Gupta. The complaint alleges that the visuals presented in the video are defamatory, claiming they undermine the dignity of PM Modi's mother and motherhood as a whole.

A FIR was filed against leaders of the Indian National Congress for disseminating an AI-generated video that purportedly maligns the reputation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother. The FIR cites multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, specifically sections 18(2), 336(3), 336(4), 340(2), 352, 356(2), and 61(2).

This incident is not the first instance of the Congress facing criticism for targeting PM Modi and his mother. Earlier, the party drew criticism after a video featuring an unidentified individual at the Congress-led Voter Adhikar Yatra in Darbhanga went viral.

However, PM Modi responded sharply to the incident, saying it was "unimaginable" and "an insult to all mothers, sisters, daughters of the country".

“These abuses are not just an insult to my mother. These are insults to the mothers, sisters and daughters of the country. I know how bad all of you, every mother of Bihar, felt after seeing and hearing this. I know, as much pain as I have in my heart, the people of Bihar are also in the same pain,” he added.