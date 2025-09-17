Patna HC orders Congress to remove AI video of PM Modi and his late mother from social media platforms

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Sardar Patel comes alive: Interactive hologram of 'Iron Man' unveils in Delhi on PM Modi's birthday; check features, significance

Malaika Arora swears by her morning retinol juice recipe for radiant skin, better digestion, overall health

Can Israel disarm Hamas, wipe out its infrastructure?

Mukesh Ambani calls PM Modi 'avatar purush'; says 'Modi ji should continue to serve...'

BIG Blow to India: THIS star cricketer ruled out of Australia ODI series due to..., name is...

‘Priyanka Chopra had bad skin, was big...’: Prahlad Kakkar makes shocking revelation about PeeCee, her early Bollywood days

PM Modi launches 'Swasth Nari Shashakt Parivar Abhiyaan', other key development projects in MP's Dhar on 75th birthday

Bigg Boss 19: Major fight between Abhishek Bajaj and Farhana Bhat, he calls her 'gadhi', she slams his '2 paise ka attitude' for...

PM Modi 75th Birthday: Russian President Vladimir Putin extends wishes, says, '...privileged strategic partnership'

Navratri 2025: When it begins, colours for each day, and its spiritual significance

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Italian PM Giorgia Meloni shares photo with PM Modi on his 75th birthday, calls him 'a source of inspiration'

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni shares photo with PM Modi on his 75th birthday, calls

Sardar Patel comes alive: Interactive hologram of 'Iron Man' unveils in Delhi on PM Modi's birthday; check features, significance

AI-powered 3D Avatar of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel launches on PM Modi's birthday

Malaika Arora swears by her morning retinol juice recipe for radiant skin, better digestion, overall health

Malaika Arora swears by her morning retinol juice recipe for radiant skin

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with

From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

HomeIndia

INDIA

Patna HC orders Congress to remove AI video of PM Modi and his late mother from social media platforms

The Patna High Court on Wednesday directed the Congress party to take down the AI-generated of video of PM Modi and his mother from all social media platforms.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 17, 2025, 01:26 PM IST

Patna HC orders Congress to remove AI video of PM Modi and his late mother from social media platforms
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In a significant development, the Patna High Court on Wednesday directed the Congress party to take down the AI-generated “deepfake" video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother from all social media platforms. The court has issued a clear directive for the immediate removal of the controversial video from all digital platforms.

The order was pronounced by acting Chief Justice PB Bajantari.

The Congress party has come under scrutiny following its Bihar unit's posting of an AI-generated video, which depicted PM Modi dreaming about his late mother, Heeraben Modi. In the video, Heeraben was shown criticizing Modi's political actions in the election-bound state of Bihar. The Congress has faced criticism since the video's viral spread on social media.

Congress slammed for "shameful" tactics to target the PM Modi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies within the NDA have raised concerns, questioning the Congress's use of such "shameful" tactics to target the Prime Minister. The Congress, however, maintains that the video did not intend any disrespect towards PM Modi or his late mother.

On September 13, the Delhi Police initiated a case against the Congress and its IT cell concerning the video, following a complaint filed by BJP Delhi Election Cell convenor Sanket Gupta. The complaint alleges that the visuals presented in the video are defamatory, claiming they undermine the dignity of PM Modi's mother and motherhood as a whole.

A FIR was filed against leaders of the Indian National Congress for disseminating an AI-generated video that purportedly maligns the reputation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother. The FIR cites multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, specifically sections 18(2), 336(3), 336(4), 340(2), 352, 356(2), and 61(2).

This incident is not the first instance of the Congress facing criticism for targeting PM Modi and his mother. Earlier, the party drew criticism after a video featuring an unidentified individual at the Congress-led Voter Adhikar Yatra in Darbhanga went viral.

However, PM Modi responded sharply to the incident, saying it was "unimaginable" and "an insult to all mothers, sisters, daughters of the country".

“These abuses are not just an insult to my mother. These are insults to the mothers, sisters and daughters of the country. I know how bad all of you, every mother of Bihar, felt after seeing and hearing this. I know, as much pain as I have in my heart, the people of Bihar are also in the same pain,” he added.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Finding Global Scale: Bitgrit’s Growth Playbook for Indian AI startups
Finding Global Scale: Bitgrit’s Growth Playbook for Indian AI startups
Kajol stuns in golden tissue Manish Malhotra saree as they celebrate 30 years of their friendship
Kajol stuns in Manish Malhotra saree as they celebrate 30 years of friendship
Mukesh Ambani calls PM Modi 'avatar purush'; says 'Modi ji should continue to serve...'
Mukesh Ambani calls PM Modi 'avatar purush'; says 'Modi ji should continue to se
Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi slams BCCI, Suryakumar Yadav for refusing handshake, says, 'no sportsman spirit...'
Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi slams BCCI, Suryakumar Yadav for refusing
Who is Srinivas Phatak? Indian-origin man appointed new CFO of Rs1,35,70,15,60,50,000 company, gets whopping salary of Rs...
Who is Srinivas Phatak? Indian-origin man appointed new CFO of Rs1,35,70,15,60,5
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE