Patna: Fearing stone pelting, officials selling onion for Rs35/kg wear helmet

As onion prices across the country keep going upward, the vegetable is being sold for Rs 35/kg in Patna under a special arrangement from the government. The officials at the counter, fearing stone-pelting and stampede, turned up with protective gear, including helmets.

Long queues were witnessed at counters of Bihar State Cooperative Marketing Union Limited in Patna where onions are being sold at Rs 35/kg at a time when the market price of the vegetable is soaring up to Rs 70-80 per kg at various places in the country.

A person can buy 2kg onion at Rs 35/kg, however, he/she can buy 25kg at the same rate if the person shows a wedding card.

As a large number of people gathered outside the counter, there were instances of stampedes, stone pelting, which forced the officers to wear headgear.

Rohit Kumar, an official of the Bihar State Cooperative Marketing Union Limited said to ANI, "There have been instances of stone-pelting and stampedes, so this was our only option. No security has been provided to us."

Earlier this week, onion prices crossed the 100-mark in West Bengal. The prices of onions have sky-rocketed in the country, leaving consumers flabbergasted. Currently, it is selling for between Rs 90 to Rs 100 per kg in many cities.

The Central Government on Wednesday said that it was unable to bring down the prices as it was not in its hands. Responding to a question on when the onion prices would come down, Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said, "It's not in our hands."

However, he added that the government is taking every step possible to contain the price rise.

"We are concerned about the situation and the government is trying its best. We have taken maximum steps," he said, adding that the government has decided to import onions from other countries to control the surge in prices to about Rs 80-100 per kg in the market.

Earlier this month, Paswan held a meeting with secretary Consumer Affairs, Secretary Food, and other senior officials of the ministry to review the prices and availability of onions across the country.