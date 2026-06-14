Patna coaching rivalry intensifies as Raushan sir’s brother dies under suspicious circumstances in Nepal

Prince, brother of teacher Raushan Anand, died under suspicious circumstances in Nepal amid a long-running rivalry between Patna coaching centres linked to Raushan Sir and Khan Sir.

Prince, the brother of popular Patna-based teacher Raushan Anand, popularly known as Raushan Sir, has died under suspicious circumstances in Nepal. The incident comes at a sensitive time as Anand remains in jail in connection with a vandalism case in Patna.

Family members are reportedly on their way to Nepal to complete formalities and investigate the circumstances surrounding his death.

Link to Ongoing Vandalism Case

Prince had earlier been named as an accused in a vandalism case linked to violence at a coaching institute in Patna. According to reports, he had been living in Nepal with several friends at the time of his death.

He was also allegedly involved in a 2021 incident at Khan Sir’s coaching centre, where violence broke out inside a classroom.

Rivalry Between Two Coaching Institutes

The case is part of a long-running rivalry between two prominent coaching centres in Patna, Gyan Bindu GS Academy, associated with Raushan Anand, and Khan Global Studies run by educator Khan Sir.

Both educators have accused each other over multiple incidents, including vandalism and past acts of violence. The rivalry has intensified in recent months, with allegations escalating into legal action.

Recent Violence and Arrests

Earlier this month, reports of vandalism and firing incidents at Khan Sir’s coaching centre brought renewed attention to the conflict.

Following the incident, Raushan Anand was arrested, while Khan Sir received interim protection from coercive action.

Dispute Over Examination Results

According to reports, the latest flashpoint between the two institutes stems from the Bihar Police recruitment examination results.

Both coaching centres claimed credit for a large number of successful candidates, leading to tensions between supporters, tearing of promotional posters, and physical clashes.

Long-Standing Dispute Over Campus Control

The rivalry between the two institutions also dates back to disputes over the Kisan Cold Storage campus in Patna’s Musallahpur area, where both coaching centres currently operate.

Over the years, both sides have repeatedly accused each other of instigating violence and orchestrating attacks, further deepening the conflict.