Patna airport, Delhi’s Indian Public school receive bomb threat; 10 bombs recovered in Delhi’s Narela

Just hours after a school in Delhi was evacuated due to a bomb threat email, another bomb threat was received by the Patna airport in Bihar via a telephone call. Security was tightened in the area and the bomb threat was declared a hoax.

A hoax call claiming that a bomb was planted on the premises of the Jayprakash Narayan International Airport in the Bihar capital sent security personnel into a tizzy on Wednesday. Security was beefed up at the airport after the call was made at a landline number in the morning, a senior official said.

This comes just hours after a school in Delhi named Indian Public School received an email about a bomb threat in the area, and the school was evacuated. The email was sent to Indian Public School in Sadiq Nagar at 10:49 am, saying that a bomb has been planted on the premises.

The school authorities immediately informed the local police. Soon after, Delhi Police personnel, the bomb disposal squad, and the dog squad rushed to the spot. The school was evacuated and a thorough search was done but no bomb was found.

No bombs were found on the premises of the Patna airport or the Delhi school, and the calls regarding the same were deemed a hoax. Further, the Delhi Police also ended up nabbing one person in relation to bombs in the national capital.

Delhi Police arrested one person in connection with the recovery of 10 bombs from the Metro Vihar Chowki in North Delhi’s Narela Industrial area, officials said. According to police, the arrested person identified as Dilip had hidden the grenades near a sewer.

