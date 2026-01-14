FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
A 20-year-old BA student was allegedly stabbed to death in Patna’s Kankarbagh area after a dispute over tea and cigarettes. Police are probing the case.

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Jan 14, 2026, 07:21 PM IST

Patna: 20-year-old BA student stabbed to death after dispute over tea, cigarettes
Patna youth stabbed over tea (Representative Image)
A 20-year-old youth was allegedly stabbed to death by a group of people following a dispute over tea and cigarettes in Patna, triggering panic in the area, the police said. The incident took place near Nectar Hospital in the Lohia Nagar locality under Kankarbagh police station limits. The deceased has been identified as Gaurav Kumar, a BA Part-I student.

According to the victim's family, the assailants first chased Gaurav on the road, pinned him down and repeatedly stabbed him.  Gaurav was originally a resident of Ramnagar Hridanbigaha village under Barahiya police station in Lakhisarai district. His father runs a gate-grill business in Patna, and Gaurav had recently arrived in the city from his village. Gaurav's brother Saurav said the dispute began on Tuesday around 4 p.m. when Gaurav gave Rs 200 to a youth at MIG Park to buy tea and cigarettes. When the money was not returned, an argument broke out. As tensions escalated, several youths allegedly surrounded Gaurav and assaulted him. After the incident, Gaurav reportedly went to a shop in Lohia Nagar and informed his family.

Saurav claimed that on Tuesday evening around 7.30 p.m., 15 to 20 youths arrived at the shop and attacked Gaurav at the gate.  Family members who attempted to intervene were also assaulted, leaving several people injured, he said. Gaurav sustained serious stab injuries and was rushed to Nectar Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday, police said. On receiving information, Kankarbagh police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. A forensic team also collected evidence from the crime scene.

