Patkura assembly constituency in Odisha: Counting of votes begin

Counting of votes is currently being held in Odisha's Patkura Assembly constituency where polling was held on Saturday. Twice earlier, polling had got postponed. A total of 18 counters have been set up for the counting of votes, Kendrapara district Collector Samarth Verma said. Elaborate security arrangements have been made to ensure that counting of votes takes place in a smooth and peaceful manner, he said.

The election assumes special significance as BJP's Bijoy Mohapatra is in locked in fight with BJD's Sabitri Agarwal, the widow of party leader Bed Prakash Agarwal. Mohapatra and state CM Naveen Patnaik don't often see eye to eye.

Congress candidate Jayanta Kumar Mohanty is also in the fray. Earlier election was cancelled, due to death of Bed Prakash Agarwal. BJD later nominated his widow as the candidate. Election however again got delayed as the state got jolted by Cyclone Fani.

Despite BJP improving its tally, BJD has comfortably retained power for the fifth time.

