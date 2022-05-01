Patiala violence: Alleged mastermind Barjinder Parwana arrested in Punjab's Mohali

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said the situation was peaceful in the district.

The alleged mastermind of Patiala violence, Barjinder Parwana, has been arrested at Punjab's Mohali. He is the chief of Damdami Raksal, Rajpura, an orthodox Sikh cultural organisation. The accused was heading towards the Chandigarh airport when he was arrested by the Patiala police in a raid.

Four people were injured when two groups -- Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray) and Sikh activists -- took out countermarches on Friday and came face to face, throwing stones at each other. The police had to resort to aerial firing to control the mobs.

Witnesses told the police that a group of Sikh activists opposed the Sena's Khalistan Murdabad March. Harish Singla, the executive president of the Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray), led the anti-separatist march from Arya Samaj Chowk to Kali Devi Temple.

The march had been organised against Sikhs For Justice chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu's call to observe the Khalistan Foundation Day on April 29.

Singla was arrested the same day.

Inspector-general of police MS Chhina on Saturday said six FIRs were registered and three other accused were arrested, including Singla.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said the situation was peaceful in the district. He claimed the violence was triggered by two political parties.

"It was a matter between two political parties, which is being portrayed as an issue between two communities. There's peace in Patiala as of now. Shiv Sena, Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal were there and they were their workers who clashed with each other," said Mann.

The Punjab government on Saturday transferred the district's top police brass, including the Inspector General of Police (Patiala range), Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) and the Superintendent of Police (SP).

(With inputs from ANI)