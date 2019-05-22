Headlines

Can a company withhold your gratuity? Know your rights and actions when faced with it

Can a company withhold your gratuity? Know your rights and actions when faced with it

Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 Kerala: Congress's A Antony defeats CPM's Veena George by margin of 44243

Congress' Anto Antony defeats CPI(M) Veena George by a margin of 44243 votes.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 24, 2019, 02:21 PM IST

Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: The constituency voted on April 23 in the third phase of Lok Sabha election. CPI(M) Veena George, Congress' Anto Antony and BJP's K Surendran were the key candidates in the fray in 2019. The constituency holds significant importance as it is home to Kerala's ancient shrine Sabarimala. The counting of votes is taking place today. 

Election Results 2019: Follow live updates here:

Congress' Anto Antony defeats CPI(M) Veena George by a margin of 44243 votes

07:48 pm - Anto Antony leading with 380089 votes.

15:50 pm - Not with a big margin, but Congress' Anto Antony still leading with 378817 votes.

11: 40 am - Congress' Anto Antony leading with a vote margin of 38.83%. 

10: 00 am - Congress' Anto Antony leading ahead of CPI(M) Veena George and BJP's K Surendran

Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha constituency profile

Sabarimala issue is going to be one of the most important election factors in this constituency. 

BJP is hoping a better performance in Pathanamthitta seat, as its candidate was leading the Sabarimala protest against the entry of women in the ancient shrine. Riding on this sentiment, the party may get benefit of the local voters here. 

However, Anto Antony will be hoping for his re-election and if at all it happens, it will be his third consecutive victory.  

BJP's K Surendran has been party's face in the constituency who led the Sabarimala protest against the entry of women in the shrine. 

Out of 20 Lok Sabha seats, the Congress is contesting on 16 seats and has allotted 4 to its alliance partners.

As part of NDA's alliance in Kerala, BJP is contesting on 14 seats, Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) on 5 seats and PC Thomas-led Kerala Congress on 1 seat.

Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates

CPI(M): Veena George 
Congress: Anto Antony 
BJP: K Surendran

Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha results in 2014, 2009 and 2004

2014: Anto Antony of the Congress received 358842 votes. He defeated Independent candidate Adv Peelipose Thomas who got 302651 votes. 

2009: Anto Antony of the Congress secured 408232 votes. He defeated CPI(M) Adv K Anantha Gopan who received 297026 votes.

List of all 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in Kerala

Alappuzha, Alathur, Attingal, Chalakudy, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kannur, Kasaragod, Kollam, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Mavelikkara, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Ponnani, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, Vadakara and Wayanad

Lok Sabha elections 2019 were held in 7 phases.

