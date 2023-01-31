Pathaan release: Akhilesh Yadav takes dig at BJP over Shah Rukh Khan starrer’s success, says ‘perfect reply…’

Despite making waves and being in several controversies ahead of its release, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s new movie Pathaan has become a smash hit in just the first few days of its release, crossing the Rs 500 crore mark worldwide.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday termed the success of the film 'Pathaan' a victory of positive thinking, and a fitting reply to BJP's negative politics.

In a tweet in Hindi, Akhilesh Yadav said, "Pathaan becoming a superhit is a victory of positive thinking in the country and in the world, and it is a befitting reply to the negative politics of the BJP." Several Hindu rights activists had called for the boycott of the film, which has since its release posted record-breaking revenues.

In the run up to the film, and even after its release, goons across states vandalised cinema halls and tore the film's posters. A boycott call was made and trended on Twitter ostensibly over the film's female lead Deepika Padukone's outfit - its cut and colour - in one of the film's songs.

The spy thriller has broken many box office records and has raised over Rs 500 crore gross worldwide since its release on January 25. Pathaan marked the return of Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen after around four years, with his last movie being Zero.

Earlier, many BJP leaders had slammed the release of Pathaan on the big screen, with groups like Bajrang Dal and Karni Sena calling protests against the movie, mainly due to the saffron-coloured bikini worn by Deepika Padukone in the song Besharam Rang.

As SRK fans welcomed the release of the movie with extreme fanfare and celebrations, groups called off their protests and decided to end the boycott against Pathaan.

(With PTI inputs)

