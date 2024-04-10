Twitter
Patanjali misleading ads case: SC refuses to accept apology offered by Ramdev and Balkrishna, warns them of…

The court told the Uttarakhand government that it is not going to let it free in the case relating to the misleading advertisements of Haridwar-based Patanjali Ayurved."All complaints were forwarded to the government. The licensing inspector remained quiet, there is no report by the officer.

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Apr 10, 2024, 03:44 PM IST

The Supreme Court on Wednesday pulled up Uttrakhand government for not taking action against Patanjali Ayurved for violation of law and refused to accept the apology by Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna in the misleading advertisements case.

The apex court posted the case for further hearing on April 16.

A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanudding Amanullah questioned the Uttarakhand government about countless innocent people who took the medicines believing that they would cure the diseases. The court observed that it is concerned with all the FMCG companies who show rosy pictures to consumers and then suffer health issues.

The court told the Uttarakhand government that it is not going to let it free in the case relating to the misleading advertisements of Haridwar-based Patanjali Ayurved.

"All complaints were forwarded to the government. The licensing inspector remained quiet, there is no report by the officer. The concerned officers should be suspended right now," the court said.

The apex court directed that all the officers who held posts as district Ayurvedic and Unani officers from 2018 till now shall file replies on actions taken by them.

The apex court bench observed that a message has to go to society at large not to violate the court's order.

It observed that apology is only on paper after they (Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna) were caught on the wrong foot in court.

"We don't accept it (apology), we decline to accept this. We consider it a wilful, deliberate disobedience of the undertaking," the court said.

The apex court said Uttarakhand State Licensing Authority has filed a detailed affidavit trying to explain action taken regarding objectionable advertisements.

"We are appalled to note that except pushing file, nothing has been done," the Supreme Court noted and added that in four-five years, the State Licensing Authority remained in deep slumber.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who is representing Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna, read the affidavit filed by the Yoga guru before the bench of the Supreme Court, saying he tenders unconditional and unqualified apology with regard to the issue of advertisement.

Rohatgi said earlier affidavits have been withdrawn and fresh affidavits have been filed tendering unconditional and unqualified apology for lapses on their part.

He said they can issue a public apology.

Yesterday, Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court and tendered an unconditional apology in regard to misleading advertisements by Patanjali Ayurveda and said that they undertake to always uphold the majesty of law and justice.

In an affidavit filed before the top court, Baba Ramdev said, "I seek pardon for the aforesaid breach of the statement. I undertake to always uphold the majesty of Law and majesty of Justice."

Baba Ramdev informed the top court that he sincerely regrets the lapse and he wished to assure that the same will not be repeated in future.

He also undertook and ensured that the statement shall be complied with in letter and spirit and no such similar advertisements shall be issued.

Earlier, the court had taken strong exception to the apology tendered by both of them and said that they had violated the undertakings given to the top court so the court is taking it seriously.

(with ANI inputs)

 
