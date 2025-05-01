After Patanjali published a video containing disparaging remarks against Hamdard's Rooh Afza, an apparent violation of the Delhi High Court's earlier directive, Justice Amit Bansal said the conduct of Ramdev demonstrated that he was "not in control of anyone" and "lives in his own world."

Coming down heavily on yoga guru Ramdev, the Delhi High Court has criticized him once again in the Rooh Afza controversy. After Patanjali published a video containing disparaging remarks against Hamdard's herbal drink, in apparent violation of the court's earlier directive, Justice Amit Bansal said the conduct of the Patanjali founder demonstrated that he was "not in control of anyone" and "lives in his own world." The judge, who is presiding over the case, said, "Given the last order, his affidavit as well as this video are prima facie in contempt. I will issue a contempt notice now. We are just calling him here."

The Delhi High Court earlier barred Ramdev from issuing any further public comments, advertisements, or videos targeting Hamdard National Foundation India or its flagship product, Rooh Afza. Ramdev, who had violated court orders on many occasions, kickstarted the row last month when he said that the revenues from Hamdard's Rooh Afza were being used to fund the construction of madrasas and mosques. Branded "sharbat jihad", Ramdev's comment provoked outrage and prompted Hamdard to seek judicial intervention.

During a hearing held on April 22, the court observed that the comments "shocked the conscience of the court" and were "indefensible." Warning Patanjali's legal team, the court warned that if immediate corrective steps were not taken, a stringent order would be passed. Ramdev assured the court that all related online content, including advertisements and social media posts, would be taken down without delay.

Ramdev's counsel submitted an undertaking to the court and assured it that the yoga guru would refrain from making further such comments and would remove the offending content. He was asked to file an affidavit to the court confirming this undertaking.

However, Hamdard's legal team on Thursday presented material to the Delhi High Court claiming that Ramdev had once again released a video containing similar objectionable content. Appearing for Hamdard, senior advocates Mukul Rohatgi and Sandeep Sethi told the court that the video was a clear breach of the earlier directive and amounted to deliberate contempt of court.