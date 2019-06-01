Headlines

Paswan takes charge as Food, Consumer Affairs Minister; says ready with 100 days plan

Minister of State for Food and Consumer Affairs Danve Dadarao Raosaheb, BJP MP from Madhya Pradesh, also assumed his office along with Paswan.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 01, 2019, 01:02 AM IST

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Ram Vilas Paswan on Friday took charge as the Food and Consumer Affairs Minister for the second term in the Modi 2.0 government, saying his ministry is all ready with 100 days plan for implementation.

Minister of State for Food and Consumer Affairs Danve Dadarao Raosaheb, BJP MP from Madhya Pradesh, also assumed his office along with Paswan here.

Creation of buffer stock of 16 lakh tonnes of pulses and 50,000 tonnes of onion, exempting stock holding limits on contract farmers, finalising e-commerce guidelines, upgradation of consumer courts and BIS labs are some of the targets set for implementation in the next 100 days.

The ministry has also identified filling up of five vacancies for economically weaker section in the consumer affairs department.

Showering praise on Modi for winning a second term with a huge mandate, the LJP chief said, "Under his leadership, India will be a powerful nation in the world." Paswan (72 year), the president of LJP which is a key NDA ally in Bihar, was re-inducted in the Narendra Modi's council of ministers on Thursday.

"I feel proud our prime minister is the best PM in the world. The nation is proud of Narendra Modiji. There is no competitor to Modi and he will be the number one leader in the world by end of five years of the government," he added.

Paswan also mentioned that there was no vacancy for the PM post in 2019 and opposition parties (referring to Congress) can try for the post of Leader of Opposition leader in 2024.

Paswan, a prominent dalit face in the coalition government, also said, "The cabinet has been formed in a balanced way and the responsibility has been given to those who are familiar with the departments." Modi had asked to prepare 100 days plan before the Lok Sabha elections. "We are ready with the plan for implementation," he added.

"The Bureau of Indian Standards bill was passed in the previous regime. The Consumer Protection bill was held back in Rajya Sabha due to technical reasons. I hope it will be passed soon," he said outlining the 100 days plan.

Paswan is not an MP but he is expected to be sent to the Rajya Sabha by the NDA coalition. He was promised a Rajya Sabha seat by alliance partner BJP during seat-sharing talks before the Lok Sabha elections.

The law requires a Union minister to be elected to either House of Parliament within six months of assuming office.

A seasoned politician, Paswan had so far won ten Lok Sabha elections and was in the Council of Ministers under six prime ministers leading governments of a variety of coalitions, both led by BJP and Congress. 

