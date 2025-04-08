The conflict has now reached both the police station and public platforms, with statements and accusations flying between family members.

A fresh property dispute has erupted within the influential Paswan family of Bihar following recent political tensions. The conflict has now reached both the police station and public platforms, with statements and accusations flying between family members.

Union Minister and Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) leader Pashupati Kumar Paras has given a new statement about the family dispute. He said that the family property, from their village home in Khagaria to houses in Delhi, should be fairly divided. He blamed political motives for sparking the disagreement and expressed hope that clarity would come soon.

Paras was speaking at an event in Darbhanga, where he addressed the ongoing issue. He referred to his late elder brother Ram Vilas Paswan and said that all three brothers once lived like Ram, Lakshman, and Bharat—united. He also mentioned that his sister-in-law Rajkumari Devi, Ram Vilas’s first wife, had been part of the family for over 50 years and was like a mother to him. However, he hinted at manipulation behind her recent police complaint.

Rajkumari Devi recently filed a complaint at Alouli police station in Khagaria, accusing her two sisters-in-law—Shobha Devi (Paras's wife) and Sunaina Devi (wife of Ram Chandra Paswan and mother of former MP Prince Raj)—of locking her out of her room. She alleged that they came with bodyguards and drivers, causing her emotional trauma. An FIR has been filed against them and others involved.

She has called on her stepson, LJP leader Chirag Paswan, to return to Khagaria and help divide the ancestral property. In response, Chirag visited the village and met Rajkumari Devi. He stated that his mother was being mentally harassed and insulted due to political and financial interests. Chirag added that if the division of property is necessary, then it should include all shared assets—some of which, he claimed, his uncle Paras hasn’t yet disclosed to him.

The ancestral home in Shahrabanni village stands on about six kathas of land and includes six rooms across two floors. While no land is officially in Ram Vilas Paswan's name, various properties are registered under his brothers’ names across Khagaria, Darbhanga, Patna, Hajipur, and Delhi, according to reports.