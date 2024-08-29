Passport seva portal to shut down for…, check details here

Passport Seva Portal will be shut down for maintenance from August 29, 2024. The portal which is necessary for scheduling appointments, renewing passports, and tracking applications will be unavailable until September 2, 2024.

The official notice on the portal is as follows: The maintenance work is scheduled to commence from 8:00 PM IST on August 29, 2024 and will continue till 6:00 AM IST on September 2, 2024. During this period, the web portal will be closed to all users. This includes the Indian citizens and various government departments like the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Regional Passport Offices(RPOs), Bureau of Immigration (BOI), Internet Service Providers (ISPs), Department of Posts (DoP), and local police.

Maintenance is part of routine procedures aimed at ensuring the smooth operation of the portal. However, it will temporarily shut down all the services available on the Passport Seva Portal including the appointment for a new service, renewal of passports, and other related services.

The applicants who had appointments on August 30, 2024 will have new appointments. The authorities have said that all the affected applicants will be notified of the new dates of the appointments once the portal is operational.

In the meantime, those who were to attend some appointments during the time of maintenance are advised to wait for further communication on the next step. Any person who needs assistance regarding his or her passport emergency should visit the Regional Passport Office or contact other relevant offices.

This temporary shutdown is a measure that has to be taken so that the Passport Seva Portal remains efficient and reliable, which is a part of the Indian passport services.