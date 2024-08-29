Passport seva portal to shut down for…, check details here

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Rajinikanth's 18-year-old grandson Yatra makes his film debut in dad Dhanush's movie, not as actor but...

WHO alert: India witnesses largest outbreak of Chandipura virus in 20 years; how dangerous is it?

Not Twinkle Khanna, but this actress was first choice opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Baadshah; she rejected because...

Meet girl, bus driver's daughter who cracked NEET-UG in second attempt, she scored...

UP: Fourth man-eater wolf, who killed 9 in Bahraich, held; search operation on

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Rajinikanth's 18-year-old grandson Yatra makes his film debut in dad Dhanush's movie, not as actor but...

Rajinikanth's 18-year-old grandson Yatra makes his film debut in dad Dhanush's movie, not as actor but...

Not Twinkle Khanna, but this actress was first choice opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Baadshah; she rejected because...

Not Twinkle Khanna, but this actress was first choice opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Baadshah; she rejected because...

Meet girl, bus driver's daughter who cracked NEET-UG in second attempt, she scored...

Meet girl, bus driver's daughter who cracked NEET-UG in second attempt, she scored...

Yoga poses to cure migraine headache

Yoga poses to cure migraine headache

Whole egg vs egg white: Which is good for health?

Whole egg vs egg white: Which is good for health?

Superfoods to help with seasonal hair loss

Superfoods to help with seasonal hair loss

तालिबान के साथ ट्रैवल इन्फ्लुएंसर को फोटो लेना पड़ा महंगा, सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर हो रहीं ट्रोल

तालिबान के साथ ट्रैवल इन्फ्लुएंसर को फोटो लेना पड़ा महंगा, सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर हो रहीं ट्रोल

Viral Video: सऊदी अरब के मक्का में गिरी आसमानी बिजली, खौफ में डूबे लोग बोले- खुदा का कहर

Viral Video: सऊदी अरब के मक्का में गिरी आसमानी बिजली, खौफ में डूबे लोग बोले- खुदा का कहर

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी �छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Only actor to beat Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir at box office; gave more hits than all 3 combined, made Rs 6000 crore in...

Only actor to beat Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir at box office; gave more hits than all 3 combined, made Rs 6000 crore in...

From Parmarth Niketan to Mantra Yoga School: Top 5 yoga retreats in north India

From Parmarth Niketan to Mantra Yoga School: Top 5 yoga retreats in north India

Meet engineer-turned-actor, who left high paying job in Dubai for acting, struggled for 8 years; one show made him star

Meet engineer-turned-actor, who left high paying job in Dubai for acting, struggled for 8 years; one show made him star

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Not Twinkle Khanna, but this actress was first choice opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Baadshah; she rejected because...

Not Twinkle Khanna, but this actress was first choice opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Baadshah; she rejected because...

Meet actor who made superhit debut, lived with someone else's wife for 20 years, got to know shocking truth after..

Meet actor who made superhit debut, lived with someone else's wife for 20 years, got to know shocking truth after..

Rajinikanth's 18-year-old grandson Yatra makes his film debut in dad Dhanush's movie, not as actor but...

Rajinikanth's 18-year-old grandson Yatra makes his film debut in dad Dhanush's movie, not as actor but...

HomeIndia

India

Passport seva portal to shut down for…, check details here

The authorities are also trying to solve the technical issues in order to avoid the discomfort of the users. This temporary shutdown is a measure that has to be taken so that the Passport Seva Portal remains efficient and reliable

Latest News

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Aug 29, 2024, 12:19 PM IST

Passport seva portal to shut down for…, check details here
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Passport Seva Portal will be shut down for maintenance from August 29, 2024. The portal which is necessary for scheduling appointments, renewing passports, and tracking applications will be unavailable until September 2, 2024.

The official notice on the portal is as follows: The maintenance work is scheduled to commence from 8:00 PM IST on August 29, 2024 and will continue till 6:00 AM IST on September 2, 2024. During this period, the web portal will be closed to all users. This includes the Indian citizens and various government departments like the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Regional Passport Offices(RPOs), Bureau of Immigration (BOI), Internet Service Providers (ISPs), Department of Posts (DoP), and local police.

Maintenance is part of routine procedures aimed at ensuring the smooth operation of the portal. However, it will temporarily shut down all the services available on the Passport Seva Portal including the appointment for a new service, renewal of passports, and other related services.

The applicants who had appointments on August 30, 2024 will have new appointments. The authorities have said that all the affected applicants will be notified of the new dates of the appointments once the portal is operational.

In the meantime, those who were to attend some appointments during the time of maintenance are advised to wait for further communication on the next step. Any person who needs assistance regarding his or her passport emergency should visit the Regional Passport Office or contact other relevant offices.

This temporary shutdown is a measure that has to be taken so that the Passport Seva Portal remains efficient and reliable, which is a part of the Indian passport services.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Nikhil Kamath-backed company partners with Google to enhance EV charging station navigation, will provide…

Nikhil Kamath-backed company partners with Google to enhance EV charging station navigation, will provide…

Sharvari reacts to Vedaa's poor box office performance: 'I really feel that the film had...'

Sharvari reacts to Vedaa's poor box office performance: 'I really feel that the film had...'

Meet actress once rival to Rekha, Sridevi, Madhuri; quit at her peak to open hospital for poor, gave up films, is now...

Meet actress once rival to Rekha, Sridevi, Madhuri; quit at her peak to open hospital for poor, gave up films, is now...

This company pays its AI engineers Rs 9960000 more than other departments, leaked data reveals...

This company pays its AI engineers Rs 9960000 more than other departments, leaked data reveals...

This actress was abused, threatened and kidnapped by her boyfriend, sent to jail; she is now...

This actress was abused, threatened and kidnapped by her boyfriend, sent to jail; she is now...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Only actor to beat Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir at box office; gave more hits than all 3 combined, made Rs 6000 crore in...

Only actor to beat Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir at box office; gave more hits than all 3 combined, made Rs 6000 crore in...

From Parmarth Niketan to Mantra Yoga School: Top 5 yoga retreats in north India

From Parmarth Niketan to Mantra Yoga School: Top 5 yoga retreats in north India

Meet engineer-turned-actor, who left high paying job in Dubai for acting, struggled for 8 years; one show made him star

Meet engineer-turned-actor, who left high paying job in Dubai for acting, struggled for 8 years; one show made him star

National Sports Day 2024: From Ali Fazal to Saiyami Kher, actors who have trained in sports

National Sports Day 2024: From Ali Fazal to Saiyami Kher, actors who have trained in sports

This pan-India star invited 12000 fans to his wedding, has been taking care of fan's family for 11 years after his...

This pan-India star invited 12000 fans to his wedding, has been taking care of fan's family for 11 years after his...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement