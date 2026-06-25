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Passport Row: What is proof of Indian citizenship? Opposition fires back, Govt clarifies

MEA stated that “A passport is a travel document, and not a document of citizenship.” Responding to this, the Opposition questioned which document then serves as proof of citizenship. The government cites the Passport Act 1967 and the Bombay HC 2013 ruling for clarification.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jun 25, 2026, 12:50 PM IST

Passport Row: What is proof of Indian citizenship? Opposition fires back, Govt clarifies
Passport Row: What is proof of Indian citizenship? Opposition fires back after MEA comment
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An Indian passport is a “travel document”, and not a “citizenship document”; this remark by a senior official of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has sparked fresh debate on citizenship in India.

Passport row: Opposition asks 'what is proof of citizenship'

Senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal questioned which document then serves as proof of citizenship. He warned that BLOs could doubt citizenship and deprive voters of their right to vote, a situation he said would result in the BJP winning the election. 

"MEA, June 24, 2026 : “A passport is a travel document, and not a document of citizenship.”  Which document then is proof of citizenship?BLO can doubt my citizenship Deprive me of my vote Result ; BJP wins the election Over to Supreme Court !(sic)" wrote Sibal on X. 

TMC MP Saket Gokhale argued the Union government is not accepting Aadhaar, PAN, Voter ID, Driving Licence, or Birth Certificate issued after 1 July 1987 as proof of citizenship. He alleged the BJP is using the Special Intensive Revision to push for NRC, warning that voters could be deleted from rolls and have their citizenship doubted if they can't provide accepted documents.

Further, Gokhale accused "Modi-Shah and their hand-picked ECI" led by Gyanesh Kumar of manipulating elections by stripping voter rights, and further claimed the BJP is horse-trading with Opposition MPs to reach a two-thirds majority and amend the Constitution. Congress MP Jairam Ramesh made a similar allegation a day earlier.

Government clarifies, cites Passports Act 1967, Bombay HC 2013 ruling

After backlash over an MEA official comment, the government clarified that a passport has never been considered proof of citizenship. The government added that no such decision was taken either recently or in the last 12 years, as reported by ANI.

The clarification referenced Section 20 of the Passports Act, 1967, which provides for the issuance of passports to non-citizens."Notwithstanding anything contained in the foregoing provisions relating to issue of a passport or travel document, the Central Government may issue, or cause to be issued, a passport or travel document to a person who is not a citizen of India if that Government is of the opinion that it is necessary so to do in the public interest," Section 20 of the Act states.

The government also pointed to judgments of the Bombay High Court from 2013 that had made it clear that possession of a passport does not establish citizenship.The clarification came after the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), during a detailed briefing on Wednesday, stated that an Indian passport is primarily a travel document and should not be considered definitive proof of citizenship. The remarks led Opposition leaders to criticise the Centre.

 

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