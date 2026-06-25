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Passport fee hike: Know all about senior discount and e-passport facilities, tatkaal charges

The Centre has introduced new prices in the Indian passport fee structure with effect from July 1. From now on, the new passport will cost Rs 2,500 while Tatkaal charges would be double, Rs 5000. As the new structure will come into force, the passport holders have been enjoying other facilities.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jun 25, 2026, 07:22 PM IST

Passport fee hike: Know all about senior discount and e-passport facilities, tatkaal charges
The Centre has hiked passport fee from July 1
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The Centre has introduced new prices in the Indian passport fee structure with effect from July 1. From now on, the new passport will cost Rs 2,500 while Tatkaal charges would be double, Rs 5000. As the new structure will come into force, the Indian passport holders have been enjoying certain facilities like senior discount and e-passport. 

 

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