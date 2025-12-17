'Passengers need to pay': Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on extra luggage on trains

Dhurandhar box office: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna film continues to break records; becomes first Hindi movie to earn Rs...
Dhurander fame Ayesha Khan opens up on skincare struggles, reveals why she doesn’t approve of skincare remedies
Why Are Spider Plants the Perfect Beginner-Friendly Indoor Plant?
Integration of CRM with ERP and Marketing Tools on the Rise
BIG relief for govt employees, four pre-retirement withdrawals allowed, here’s how it affects your savings, check details
Meet Indian who refused blank cheque from one of the world's richest universities for his treasure, donated it instead for free to...
Payal Dhare aka Payal Gaming BREAKS silence on 19-minute viral clip: 'It has no connection to...'
Dhurandhar makes history, becomes first Bollywood film to have its entire soundtrack listed on Spotify Global Top 200 chart
Who is Parv Singh, Payal Gaming’s rumoured boyfriend? Gamer's dating life drew attention after viral MMS video
Bharti Singh faces backlash for mocking Dhurandhar fame Ayesha Khan on Laughter Chefs 3
INDIA
At present, class-wise maximum limit has been prescribed for carriage of luggage by the passenger along with him/her inside the compartments, the minister said.
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has informed the Lok Sabha that passengers need to pay charges for carrying luggage beyond the prescribed free allowance limits while travelling by train.