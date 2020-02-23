Passengers from Nepal, Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia to be screened at airports for coronavirus; DCGA issues circular

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DCGA) on Sunday issued a circular ordering the airport authorities to expand the universal screening of passengers arriving in flights from Nepal, Indonesia, Vietnam and Malaysia in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Earlier, flights from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Thailand & Singapore were screened in view of the coronavirus outbreak worldwide.

"In order to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus 2019 disease in India, it has been decided to expand the universal screening of all passengers arriving in flight from Nepal, Indonesia, Vietnam and Malaysia," the circular read.

The circular further explained that the passengers have to be screened immediately after they step out of all the airports in the country, and fill the "self-declaration form as per the instructions of the Ministry of Health and family welfare."

"All airlines shall make inflight announcements in flights coming from these countries and ensure strict compliance," the circular added.

Meanwhile, the government on Saturday advised Indian citizens to avoid all non-essential travel to Singapore as cases of novel coronavirus continue to rise across the world.

On the other hand, sources close to the government have said China is "deliberately delaying" the granting of clearance to the special Indian Air Force (IAF) flight that will deliver medical supplies and evacuate Indians from the coronavirus-infected Wuhan city.

Beijing is intentionally "creating a roadblock" for India's evacuation efforts, the sources added.

It may be recalled that PM Modi wrote to Chinese President Xi Jinping conveying the solidarity of the people and the Government of India with the Chinese government regarding the coronavirus threat. Modi had offered India's help to China in meeting the challenge of coronavirus outbreak and offered to provide whatever assistance possible to China regarding the same.

The death toll in China has gone up to 2,442 while the confirmed cases have risen to 76,936, Chinese health officials said on Saturday.

Most of these deaths have been reported from the Hubei Province while rest are from other parts of the country.