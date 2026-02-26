FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Passengers can modify tickets without extra charges, know all about DGCA new rules

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Feb 27, 2026, 12:10 AM IST

Passengers can modify tickets without extra charges, know all about DGCA new rules
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has upgraded flight ticket refund rules to ease the process of cancellations and changes for travelers. According to the new rules, passengers can cancel or change airline tickets without extra charges within 48 hours of booking. Airlines to offer refunds within 14 working days and must not charge extra in case of just name corrections and similar small changes if they are made within 24 hours of booking. 

These changes are part of an upgraded set of ticket refund rules to reduce delays and confusion that led to IndiGo flight disruption in December 2025. At the time, passengers flooded authorities with massive complaints regarding discrepancies in the management of flights.  

What are the new refund rules 

Changes in tickets, including cancellations, will not be levied with extra charges only when they have been made within 48 hours of purchase. However, another aspect to the rule is that only if the booking is made directly with airlines, travelers will not be charged, provided certain conditions are met. The new rule comes with an advantage of giving enough time to travelers to rethink their plans.  

It is mandatory for airlines to correct any spelling error or similar mistake in a name without levying extra charges if passengers identify it within 24 hours of booking, but only in case of bookings made on the airline’s own website. This helps travelers avoid unnecessary charges for small errors. 

In case the travelers buy tickets from travel agents or third-party portals, airlines must take responsibility for the refund and ensure it is made within 14 working days. These measures are enhanced from earlier rules and aim to reduce long waits for money to return after cancellations. 

Important points for passengers 

-Passengers can cancel or change their ticket within 48 hours of booking without extra fees. 

-If their names are wrongly registered, they can do so within 24 hours to have it corrected without any cost. 

-Refunds must be made within 14 working days, even if the passengers have booked tickets via an agent. 

-The rules include provisions for medical cancellations too.

