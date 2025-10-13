Passengers ALERT: Indian Railways introduces NEW safety measures ahead of Diwali, Chhath, advises not to carry THESE 6 items while travelling on train, these are...

Indian Railways has introduced new safety measures for the festive season, including permanent holding areas at major stations like New Delhi, Bandra Terminus, and Surat. Passengers are advised not to carry firecrackers, gas cylinders, or inflammable items. Check further details inside.

Amid the ongoing festive rush, Indian Railways has ramped up its safety and crowd management efforts to ensure smooth and secure travel for millions of passengers across the country. In anticipation of the increased footfall during the festive season, several strategic initiatives have been rolled out, focusing on infrastructure upgrades and passenger awareness.

New Holding Areas at Major Railway Stations

To manage the growing number of travellers and avoid overcrowding on platforms, a permanent holding area has been set up at New Delhi Railway Station. This space is designed to regulate crowd flow and minimise chaos during boarding and deboarding. Similar passenger holding zones have also been established at key stations, including Bandra Terminus, Surat, and Udhna, improving station management during peak travel periods.

Six Items Banned for Passenger Safety

As part of its safety campaign, the Ministry of Railways has issued a strict advisory prohibiting passengers from carrying certain hazardous items while travelling by train. In a social media announcement, the ministry urged travellers to avoid carrying firecrackers or any kind of inflammable goods.

The following six items are strictly banned on trains:

Firecrackers

Kerosene oil

Gas cylinders

Stoves

Matchboxes

Cigarettes

The advisory highlights that carrying such items poses a serious threat to onboard safety and can lead to fire-related incidents or accidents.

Passenger Safety Guidelines from Indian Railways

To further tighten security, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has emphasised the need for public cooperation. They have urged passengers to report any suspicious objects, persons, or activities immediately to the nearest RPF, GRP (Government Railway Police) personnel, or station authorities.

The RPF also shared additional safety tips for passengers:

The RPF also shared additional safety tips for passengers Always keep personal belongings in sight. Avoid carrying large amounts of cash; use digital payments where possible. Make sure children are accompanied by adults at all times. Stay alert to announcements and follow instructions from railway staff.

​These proactive measures aim to ensure a safe and hassle-free travel experience for all passengers during the festive season. With improved infrastructure and stricter safety protocols, Indian Railways is reinforcing its commitment to passenger welfare.