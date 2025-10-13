Passengers ALERT: Indian Railways introduces NEW safety measures ahead of Diwali, Chhath, advises not to carry THESE 6 items while travelling on train, these are...

Big Bang Diwali Sale 2025: HUGE discount on Google Pixel 9 on Flipkart, grab it for just Rs…
Indian Railways has introduced new safety measures for the festive season, including permanent holding areas at major stations like New Delhi, Bandra Terminus, and Surat. Passengers are advised not to carry firecrackers, gas cylinders, or inflammable items. Check further details inside.
Amid the ongoing festive rush, Indian Railways has ramped up its safety and crowd management efforts to ensure smooth and secure travel for millions of passengers across the country. In anticipation of the increased footfall during the festive season, several strategic initiatives have been rolled out, focusing on infrastructure upgrades and passenger awareness.
To manage the growing number of travellers and avoid overcrowding on platforms, a permanent holding area has been set up at New Delhi Railway Station. This space is designed to regulate crowd flow and minimise chaos during boarding and deboarding. Similar passenger holding zones have also been established at key stations, including Bandra Terminus, Surat, and Udhna, improving station management during peak travel periods.
As part of its safety campaign, the Ministry of Railways has issued a strict advisory prohibiting passengers from carrying certain hazardous items while travelling by train. In a social media announcement, the ministry urged travellers to avoid carrying firecrackers or any kind of inflammable goods.
The advisory highlights that carrying such items poses a serious threat to onboard safety and can lead to fire-related incidents or accidents.
To further tighten security, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has emphasised the need for public cooperation. They have urged passengers to report any suspicious objects, persons, or activities immediately to the nearest RPF, GRP (Government Railway Police) personnel, or station authorities.
The RPF also shared additional safety tips for passengers:
These proactive measures aim to ensure a safe and hassle-free travel experience for all passengers during the festive season. With improved infrastructure and stricter safety protocols, Indian Railways is reinforcing its commitment to passenger welfare.