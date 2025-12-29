FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Passengers alert! Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet issue travel warnings as intense fog disrupts flight operations; check details

Airlines have advised passengers to check their flight status regularly and plan their journeys accordingly, allowing extra time for travel.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Dec 29, 2025, 11:06 PM IST

Passengers alert! Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet issue travel warnings as intense fog disrupts flight operations; check details
TRENDING NOW

Dense fog and poor visibility are disrupting flight operations across India, with major airlines, including  Air India, IndiGo and Spicejet issuing travel advisories for passengers. Airlines have advised passengers to check their flight status regularly and plan their journeys accordingly, allowing extra time for travel. 

Air India issues travel advisory

Flights to and from Delhi, Amritsar, Varanasi, Darbhanga, Jammu, Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, Patna, Guwahati, and Bagdogra are expected to be affected on Tuesday, December 30, said Air India in its travel advisory.  "Due to expected bad weather (poor visibility) in Delhi (DEL), Amritsar (ATQ), Jammu (IXJ), Ayodhya (AYJ), Gorakhpur (GOP), Varanasi (VNS), Darbhanga (DBR), Patna (PAT), Guwahati (GAU), and Bagdogra (IXB), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status," Air India wrote on a post on X.

IndiGo travel advisory

IndiGo has also issued a weather advisory warning passengers of potential flight disruptions due to fog in northern India. "As weather patterns continue to shift across northern India, fog is expected to develop during the late-night hours and extend into the morning, with periods of reduced visibility across several airports in the region. In view of the forecast, flight movements may see some impact, with some delays possible as operations adjust to the prevailing conditions. We remain vigilant and continue to monitor the weather closely to ensure your journey progresses as smoothly as possible," the airline said in the advisory.

"Reduced visibility may also affect road traffic during the early hours. Customers are advised to plan their journey to the airport with some additional time in hand and to check their latest flight status here https://goindigo.in/check-flight-status.html. As always, we remain available to assist should you require any support," it added.
 


Spicejet travel warnings

Owing to low visibility and fog, Spicejet also issued warnings for passengers, stating, "#WeatherUpdate: Due to bad weather (poor visibility) in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via http://spicejet.com/#status."

Meanwhile, Delhi airport has witnessed 128 flight cancellations and 8 diversions due to fog on Monday. According to PTI, an official said 64 departures and 64 arrivals were cancelled, while 8 flights were diverted due to dense fog and low visibility conditions at the Delhi airport.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
