Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Passenger urinates, spits on Mumbai-Delhi Air India flight, arrested

The FIR further stated that this misconduct was spotted by the cabin crew and, subsequently, a verbal warning was issued by the cabin supervisor of the flight.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 11:20 PM IST

Passenger urinates, spits on Mumbai-Delhi Air India flight, arrested
Representational Image

A man travelling on a Mumbai-Delhi Air India flight was arrested at the airport here for allegedly defecating and urinating in the aircraft. officials said.

According to the FIR filed by the flight captain at Delhi's IGI Airport police station, on June 24, Air India's Flight AIC 866 from Mumbai to Delhi was in the air where a passenger, on seat no. 17F, defecated, urinated and spat in the aircraft on row 9 DEF of the aircraft.

The FIR further stated that this misconduct was spotted by the cabin crew and, subsequently, a verbal warning was issued by the cabin supervisor of the flight.

Later, the flight captain was also informed of the misconduct.

Further, according to the FIR filed after the incident, a message was sent to the company immediately and airport security was requested to escort the passenger on arrival.

According to the complaint, fellow passengers were incensed and agitated over the misconduct and as the flight touched down at the Delhi airport, the head of Air India security attended to and escorted the accused passenger to the IGI Airport police station.

The accused passenger is a cook working in Africa. He was travelling to Mumbai on Air India flight AIC 866 on June 24

Speaking to ANI, a senior official of Delhi Police said, "On the complaint of the flight captain, Delhi Police registered a case - - u/s 294/510 -- at IGI police station and arrested the accused passenger. We produced him before a court which granted him bail. Further investigation is underway."

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Who is Nisha Upadhyay? Bhojpuri singer who suffered bullet injury at live show in Patna
IPL 2023: Mankad's fifty, Pooran's blitz power Lucknow Super Giants to thrilling win over Sunrisers Hyderabad
Remember Hrithik Roshan's sister in Agneepath aka Kanika Tiwari? Here's how glamorous she looks now
Priyanka Chopra poses with Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's family; shares inside photos from engagement ceremony
Who is Neelam Gill, British-Indian model rumoured to be Leonardo DiCaprio's new girlfriend, has ties to Punjab?
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Android users face fewer usability problems compared to iOS: Report
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.