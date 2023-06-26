Passenger urinates, spits on Mumbai-Delhi Air India flight, arrested

Representational Image

A man travelling on a Mumbai-Delhi Air India flight was arrested at the airport here for allegedly defecating and urinating in the aircraft. officials said.

According to the FIR filed by the flight captain at Delhi's IGI Airport police station, on June 24, Air India's Flight AIC 866 from Mumbai to Delhi was in the air where a passenger, on seat no. 17F, defecated, urinated and spat in the aircraft on row 9 DEF of the aircraft.

The FIR further stated that this misconduct was spotted by the cabin crew and, subsequently, a verbal warning was issued by the cabin supervisor of the flight.

Later, the flight captain was also informed of the misconduct.

Further, according to the FIR filed after the incident, a message was sent to the company immediately and airport security was requested to escort the passenger on arrival.

According to the complaint, fellow passengers were incensed and agitated over the misconduct and as the flight touched down at the Delhi airport, the head of Air India security attended to and escorted the accused passenger to the IGI Airport police station.

The accused passenger is a cook working in Africa. He was travelling to Mumbai on Air India flight AIC 866 on June 24

Speaking to ANI, a senior official of Delhi Police said, "On the complaint of the flight captain, Delhi Police registered a case - - u/s 294/510 -- at IGI police station and arrested the accused passenger. We produced him before a court which granted him bail. Further investigation is underway."