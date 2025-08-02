'I’d drink till...': Johny Lever admits taking shocking favour from police, says 'I had crossed my limits'
Passenger slaps man suffering from panic attacks on IndiGo flight in viral video, netizens left in shock, says, 'people buy..', watch
PM KISAN 20th installment: PM Modi to release funds today, check eligibility and other details
‘Enough nuke submarines to...’: Russia strongly responds to Donald Trump’s orders to place nuclear submarines closer to it
Son of Sardaar 2 box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn’s film beats Siddhant Chaturvedi-starrer Dhadak 2, earns Rs...
Malayalam actor Kalabhavan Navas found dead in Kochi hotel room, police suspect cardiac arrest
Gurugram rains lead to waterlogging, traffic snarls; children spotted swimming on flooded roads, watch viral video
Who is Adriana Kugler? American economist whose resignation from US Federal Reserve chair allows Donald Trump to reshape monetary policy
Think AI is taking every job? Microsoft study says these 40 professions are safe
After Tesla India showroom, Model Y launch, Elon Musk's company CONFIRMS launch of..., scheduled for...
INDIA
A viral video has sparked a massive outrage among netizens. A man slapped another passenger, who was suffering a panic attack, on an IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Kolkata. Watch video.
A viral video has sparked a massive outrage among netizens. A man slapped another passenger, who was suffering a panic attack, on an IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Kolkata. This incident left many passengers onboard furious, causing a chaos situation on the flight.
In the video, a man can be seen suffering a panic attack on an IndiGo flight, and the air hostesses were seen helping him calm down, near the aircraft's aisle. Suddenly, a man stood up and slapped the man suffering panic attacks, without any warning. This incident, that happened right before take-off shocked everyone on the plane. The situation was already tensed, however the slap incident worsened the situation.
One passenger who was recording the incident could be heard confronting the man, 'Why did you hit him?' The accused replied, "We are facing problems because of him." Another passenger, said, "Yes, all of us are facing issues, but that doesn't mean you will hit him." He then asked the crew to get water for the man having a panic attack. The crew members also confronted the man and urged him to do not do this.
As the video went viral, IndiGo airlines issued an official statement. they said, 'We are aware of an incident involving a physical altercation on board one of our flights. Such unruly behaviour is completely unacceptable, and we strongly condemn any actions that compromise the safety and dignity of our passengers and crew.'
'Our crew acted in accordance with established Standard Operating Procedures. The individual involved was identified as unruly and handed over to the security authorities upon arrival. All appropriate regulatory agencies have been duly informed, in line with protocol.'
'We remain committed to maintaining a safe and respectful environment on all our flights.'
One user said, 'people buy plane tickets and become owners of the plane.' Another said, 'He should have been arrested the moment he de boarded.' Third user said, 'The person who slapped should be banned from traveling on Indigo flights. Such a person can pose a threat to passengers.'