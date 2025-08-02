Passenger slaps man suffering from panic attacks on IndiGo flight in viral video, netizens left in shock, says, 'people buy..', watch

A viral video has sparked a massive outrage among netizens. A man slapped another passenger, who was suffering a panic attack, on an IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Kolkata. Watch video.

A viral video has sparked a massive outrage among netizens. A man slapped another passenger, who was suffering a panic attack, on an IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Kolkata. This incident left many passengers onboard furious, causing a chaos situation on the flight.

What's in the video?

In the video, a man can be seen suffering a panic attack on an IndiGo flight, and the air hostesses were seen helping him calm down, near the aircraft's aisle. Suddenly, a man stood up and slapped the man suffering panic attacks, without any warning. This incident, that happened right before take-off shocked everyone on the plane. The situation was already tensed, however the slap incident worsened the situation.

One passenger who was recording the incident could be heard confronting the man, 'Why did you hit him?' The accused replied, "We are facing problems because of him." Another passenger, said, "Yes, all of us are facing issues, but that doesn't mean you will hit him." He then asked the crew to get water for the man having a panic attack. The crew members also confronted the man and urged him to do not do this.

WATCH VIDEO:



IndiGo Airlines' response

As the video went viral, IndiGo airlines issued an official statement. they said, 'We are aware of an incident involving a physical altercation on board one of our flights. Such unruly behaviour is completely unacceptable, and we strongly condemn any actions that compromise the safety and dignity of our passengers and crew.'

'Our crew acted in accordance with established Standard Operating Procedures. The individual involved was identified as unruly and handed over to the security authorities upon arrival. All appropriate regulatory agencies have been duly informed, in line with protocol.'

'We remain committed to maintaining a safe and respectful environment on all our flights.'

Internet reacts

One user said, 'people buy plane tickets and become owners of the plane.' Another said, 'He should have been arrested the moment he de boarded.' Third user said, 'The person who slapped should be banned from traveling on Indigo flights. Such a person can pose a threat to passengers.'

