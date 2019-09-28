Passenger carrying gold wire worth Rs 18.5 lakh arrested at IGI Airport

A passenger was on Friday caught at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi with gold wires weighing 525 gms, Worth Rs 18.5 lakh, authorities said.

The passenger, holding an Indian passport was travelling from Abu Dhabi, UAE when he was intercepted by the customs officers of IGI Airport at Terminal-3.

On searching his baggage, the officers found two Silver coloured gold wire, weighing 525 gms. The estimated value of the metal was said to be Rs 18,49,746.

The passenger was detained by the authorities and on interrogation revealed that he had earlier smuggled gold worth Rs 38,75,696 in his previous visits.

The total value of offending goods comes up to Rs 52,25,460, the Customs authorities said,

"The recovered Gold wires were seized under section 110 of the Customs Acr, 1962," the department said in a statement.

The passenger has been placed under arrest in terms of Section 104 of the Custome Act 1962, they added.