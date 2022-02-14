Passenger burnt alive after bus bursts into flames in UP's Mathura

One person burnt to death after a roadways bus in Mathura caught fire today, (Monday). The bus was parked in an old bus stand. According to the information, at around 6.45 pm, the bus arrived at Mathura and was scheduled to leave for Aligarh. The passengers waiting for the bus occupied their seats on the bus. After some time, the bus caught fire, passengers started getting off the bus with their bags.

One passenger who was sitting in the last row got stuck while trying to escape from the emergency window. He was burnt to death in front of so many people. The entire bus was engulfed in flames within a few minutes.

The deceased could not be identified. The fire brigade reached the spot and extinguished the fire. The cause of the fire could not be ascertained. At the same time, the police have sent the body for post-mortem.