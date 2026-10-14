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Parvinder Singh Jhota murder: Prime accused arrested from Rajasthan in Punjab anti-drug activist’s killing

Punjab Police has arrested the prime accused in the murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota from Salasar in Rajasthan.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Oct 14, 2026, 12:46 PM IST

Parvinder Singh Jhota murder: Prime accused arrested from Rajasthan in Punjab anti-drug activist’s killing
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Punjab Police has arrested the prime accused in the killing of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota from Salasar, Rajasthan. Jhota was shot dead in Mansa on Tuesday, October 13, after a confrontation at a medical store. Police have been searching for the accused since the shooting.

The arrest comes amid growing political pressure on the Punjab government over the killing and the state's ongoing drug problem.

Jhota was livestreaming alleged drug sale

Jhota had been campaigning against drugs in Mansa for a long time. He often used social media livestreams to raise allegations about the sale of drugs and addictive medicines. On Tuesday morning, he was livestreaming from a medical store when he allegedly questioned the owner about the sale of 'chitta', a term commonly used for heroin.

During the livestream, Jhota reportedly asked the shop owner about the alleged sale and demanded CCTV footage. He also claimed that an elderly man who was with him had bought drugs from the store.

Medical store owner allegedly opened fire

The confrontation reportedly turned violent after the shop owner, identified in reports as Ashwani Kumar, allegedly pulled out a pistol and opened fire. The livestream reportedly captured the argument and the sound of gunshots.

Jhota suffered multiple bullet injuries and was rushed to Mansa Civil Hospital. He later died while undergoing treatment.

Four people accompanying Jhota were also reportedly injured in the firing and taken to hospital.

The allegations surrounding the drug sale and the exact circumstances that led to the shooting are still being investigated.

Jhota had raised concerns over drug trade

Jhota had repeatedly alleged that 'chitta' and other addictive medicines were being sold openly in the area. In the days before his death, he had also reportedly demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged drug trade in Mansa.

His death has now triggered a political controversy in Punjab.

Opposition leaders have accused the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government of failing to control the drug problem and maintain law and order in the state.

Jhota's mother says he feared for his life

Jhota's mother has said that her son had told her several times that his life was in danger. "My son used to tell me, 'Mother, they will kill me.' Before leaving, he touched my feet and said, 'Mother, keep my food ready,'" she said.

Recalling her son's death, she added, "They have taken away my precious son. The government has ruined everything."

Her statements have added to the questions surrounding the killing and the safety of people who publicly campaign against the alleged drug trade.

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